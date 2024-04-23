Connect with us

Former National Enquirer boss breaks silence on catch and kill as key witness in Trump trial | Consumer Monitoring

David Peckeris breaks his silence.

The former head of the National Enquirer on Monday became the first witness called to testify during the historic secret trial of Donald Trump. Sitting in the Manhattan courtroom, Pecker offered illuminating details about how the infamous tabloid operated and conducted what are known as catch and kill operations.

We used checkbook journalism, Pecker admitted frankly, and we paid for articles.

This was the first time Pecker spoke publicly about this secretive practice of purchasing exclusive rights to an article with the express purpose of never publishing the information since this tactic gained widespread notoriety during the presidential election in 2016. The Wall Street Journal, which led the way in reporting the story, firstbroken newin November 2016 just days before the elections that the Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., paid $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal for the rights to an article about an affair she claimed with Trump.

Pecker also allegedly alerted the Trump camp to adult film star Stormy Daniels' decision to go public with her alleged affair with Trump, which was later captured in a secret $130,000 payment.

But while the Journal and other media outlets have widely reported how Pecker shielded Trump from embarrassing allegations by buying the rights to damaging articles and never letting them see the light of day, Pecker has never spoken about it until now .

The former Trump ally, who prosecutors granted immunity to testify in the case, took the stand for only a short time Monday as court wrapped up early in the afternoon. But during his brief time on the witness stand, Pecker confirmed a number of details that news organizations had previously reported about his operation.

Pecker said editors could spend more than $10,000 on an article, but any additional amount required his explicit approval. And he said that important stories had to be approved by him. In other words, as AMI's president at the time, he was briefed on stories that would have affected Trump. Given their nature, they certainly would have landed on his desk.

As Pecker said, Trump remained unmoved as he watched his former ally divulge details of the scheme that put him in serious legal jeopardy, the CNN team at the courthouse said.reported. Pecker smiled and said hello to Trump's table after leaving the witness stand. But the former president, who finds himself forced to sit in a New York court, instead of campaigning across the country, can't be happy with how it all played out.

And the trial has only just begun.

Pecker will return to the witness box Tuesday when court resumes. And during his testimony, he is expected to offer much more insight into how the Enquirer, which supported Trump's candidacy in the 2016 election, shielded the Republican front-runner from damaging stories.

While the sordid details of sensational journalism will certainly be brought to light, by choosing Pecker as the first witness in the case, prosecutors are clearly counting on his testimony to expose the conspiracy to influence the election. On the stand Monday, Pecker said he kept two email addresses, one for general work and another private one for emails I didn't want my assistant to see.

Given his close friendship with Trump, Pecker's private inbox of salacious tabloid secrets could hold the key to Trump's legal fate.

