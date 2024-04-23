Will Congress redistribute wealth as PM Modi claims? First position

Days before the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked a huge row with his speech in which he claimed that the Congress manifesto promised that the party would redistribute wealth among the infiltrators and those who have more children.

The comment angered the Congress, which urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against the prime minister. The Grand Old Party said that the statements made by Prime Minister Modi are divisive and malicious.

We respect the position he (PM Modi) occupies; he is as much our Prime Minister as yours or the BJP. The higher the position he occupies, the more he is obliged to exercise restraint. Unfortunately, the statement he cited is seriously objectionable. We can never expect this from the Prime Minister. We would request him with folded hands to withdraw these comments and clarify, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

What did the Prime Minister say? And more importantly, we take a closer look at what the Congress manifesto actually says.

What remarks did the Prime Minister make?

It all started on Sunday (April 21), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Rajasthan to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Speaking in Banswara, Modi said: This urban-Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, will not even leave your Mangalsutra.

The Congress manifesto says that they will calculate gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute these assets. They will distribute it to whom the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property, he claimed.

Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed to those who have more children.

It will be distributed to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this? he said.

The Prime Minister further asserted that the Congress manifesto was worrying as it was an attempt to implement the ideology of Maoism on the ground.

BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He says if a Congress government is formed, everyone's assets will be investigated, the amount of gold our sisters own will be studied and calculated. our tribal families have money, which will be calculated… This gold and other assets will be distributed equally to all.

Is this acceptable to you? Do governments have the right to confiscate your property that you have earned through hard work? Gold in our mothers and sisters is not for show off, it is linked to their self-esteem.

After making his first statements on Sunday, the Prime Minister reiterated similar claims in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He accused the Congress of planning to redistribute the people's assets if voted to power.

The Congress Shahzade (prince) said that if his government comes, he will investigate who earns how much and how much property he owns. Moreover, he further claims that the government will take back the property and redistribute it. This is what their election platform says, said the Prime Minister, referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Think about it, our mothers and daughters have gold. It is Stridhan (property of women). It is considered sacred, even the law protects it. But now they are considering changing the law and seizing the property of our mothers and sisters, he said.

What does the Congress manifesto say?

But does the Congress program speak of wealth redistribution as the Prime Minister claims? On April 5, the Congress released its manifesto, called Nyay Patra, in which the party emphasized the themes of social justice and equity.

The party led by Mallikarjun Kharge does not demand any redistribution of wealth in its 48-page manifesto. However, the manifesto states that if the Congress came to power, it would address growing wealth and income inequality through appropriate policy changes.

He promises to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions, adding that based on the data, we will strengthen the affirmative action programme.

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi display copies of the party's election manifesto during a press conference in New Delhi.

The party also pledged to pass a constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent cap imposed by the Supreme Court on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). ).

On the issue of minorities, the Congress said in its manifesto that economic empowerment of minorities is a necessary step for India to realize its full potential. We will ensure that banks extend institutional credit to minorities without discrimination.

Furthermore, he said, we will ensure that minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, health care, public employment, public works contracts, skills development , sporting and cultural activities, without discrimination.

What about Rahul Gandhi's past comments?

It is important to note here that the Prime Minister mentioned Rahul Gandhi in his remarks. So, what did Gandhi's descendant say?

On March 9, the Congress leader, following the revelations of the Bihar caste survey, had said: The figures provided by Bihar are only a small glimpse of the true picture of the country. We do not even have the slightest idea of ​​the conditions in which the poor population of the country lives. This is why we are going to take two historic steps in caste counting, economic mapping, based on which we will remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the release of Nyay Patra party's manifesto at a public meeting (Jana Jatara), ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

Then, on April 6, a day after the Congress released its manifesto, Rahul Gandhi had told a rally in Hyderabad: We will first conduct a nationwide caste census to find out how many people belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Minorities. After that, we will conduct a financial and institutional investigation, a historic step, to determine the distribution of wealth, he said.

Thereafter, we will take up the historic mission of distributing India's wealth, jobs and other welfare schemes to these sections based on their population, he added.

What does Congress say now?

The Prime Minister's comments infuriated the Congress. On Monday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge requested to meet Narendra Modi to brief him about their election platform.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a video statement on X, said that Prime Minister Modi told lies after lies just to win the elections.

The Congress also approached the EC, urging the election body to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his deeply objectionable comments on Muslims violating election laws.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, speaking to reporters, said, “We have asked the Election Commission to declare that this is the legal position,” Singhvi told reporters, urging him to take action against Modi from the same way she would do against any other person accused of similar crimes.

Even other opposition leaders criticized the prime minister for his remarks. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is also part of the opposition bloc INDIA, said: Not only the country, but the whole world also knows the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the way he has spread lies on the Nyay Patra Congress.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi also made a scathing criticism of the Prime Minister on X. He wrote: Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till today, Modi's only guarantee has been to mistreat Muslims and get votes. If we talk about the country's wealth, we should know that under Modi's rule, the first right to India's wealth went to his rich friends. One percent of Indians own 40 percent of the country's wealth. Ordinary Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is used to enrich others.

