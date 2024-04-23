Donald Trump is about to become $1.3 billion richer. Here's why.





Donald Trump is about to see his fortune grow by $1.3 billion.

The former US president is expected to receive a bonus of 36 million shares of his new public company, Trump Media & Technology Group, as part of an incentive program created for the company's entry into the public market in March, according to a report. regulatory filing.

For Trump to get the additional shares, which are in addition to his current 57% stake in 78 million shares, Trump Media must trade at $17.50 or more per share for 20 trading days during a period of 30 trading days. The stock, which trades under Trump's initials DJT, marks its 20th trading day on Tuesday, meaning Trump is likely to earn the bonus — as long as the stock doesn't dip below $17.50 Today.

At yesterday's closing price of $35.50 per share, that values ​​Trump's earnout at $1.3 billion.

Still, Trump won't be able to cash in on the new actions immediately. He and other Trump Media executives are largely barred from selling their shares for about five more months. Such lock-up periods, as they are called, are common in newly listed companies because they prevent insiders from selling their shares shortly after a company goes public, which can destabilize a stock and make it lose value.

With this additional stake, Trump will own approximately 115 million shares of DJT, which on paper are worth $4.1 billion. The windfall comes as Trump faces increasing financial pressures from legal judgments as well as ongoing legal costs.

Trump Media, whose main asset is the social media platform Truth Social, has had a tough time since its shares began trading last month. Shares initially surged, hitting a high of $79.38 per share on its first day of trading on March 26, followed by a multi-week decline that prompted CEO Devin Nunes to accuse some investors of manipulate stocks through an illegal form of short selling.

At its current price, Trump Media is worth about half its peak value.

Trump's small investor base

Many of Trump Media's shareholders are individual investors and supporters of the former president. About 600,000 retail investors have purchased Trump Media shares, Nunes told Fox Business, calling them “the most amazing part of our business.”

“[W]We have no institutions, no money on Wall Street,” Nunes also told Newsmax last week.

On Tuesday, Trump Media said it had informed shareholders about how to protect their shares from being used in “short selling” or when investors bet on a stock falling. Typically, short sellers borrow stocks that they believe will lose value, then immediately sell the shares in the market to pocket the money. Later, if the stock price falls, the trader buys that stock at a lower price and then returns the shares to the trading company from which they were originally borrowed.

In its Tuesday statement, Trump Media said that while short selling is legal, it wants to advise “long-term shareholders who believe in the future of the company” on how to prevent their shares from being used in such transactions. This involves opting out of securities lending programs that would allow brokers to lend their shares, as well as ensuring that the shares are not held in a margin account.

The company's Trump fan base, as well as its stock fluctuations, have prompted comparisons to “meme” stocks like GameStop. These types of stocks typically attract individual investors based on social media buzz, rather than traditional financial indicators favored by investors, such as revenue and profit growth.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

