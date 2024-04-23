Pakistan: Imran Khan's party alleges elections rigged by intelligence agencies in by-polls, calls for investigation – News





Gohar Ali Khan. Photo: AFP file

Published: Tue April 23, 2024, 9:11 p.m.

A day after the results of Pakistan's by-elections were declared, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have leveled serious allegations, claiming the involvement of intelligence and security agencies in orchestrating election fraud, Dawn reported.

Terming April 21 as a “black day” in the annals of Pakistan's history, the PTI called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the declaration of results and announced a series of protests starting Friday.

“[The] Election day is considered a day of responsibility and people vote with great zeal. However, on April 21, open and flagrant violations of the law were noted. The extent of manipulation and violation of law has never been witnessed in the history of Pakistan. The doors of polling stations were closed and in some polling stations, more votes were polled than the total votes recorded,” lawyer Gohar Khan, president of PTI, told a press conference, as Dawn reported.

Accompanied by prominent party figures, including Omar Ayub, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Raoof Hasan, central information secretary, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council, Khan recounted instances of misconduct professional.

“At one polling station, the candidate's father informed us that votes had already been recorded even though voting had not yet started. We reported all complaints to the ECP, but the poll watchdog elections has not taken any action We demand that the ECP conducts an investigation and we will also explain how this will ensure that such rigging does not happen again next time,” he said.

In-depth investigation

Questioning the effectiveness of the ECP, Khan called for a thorough investigation into the reported irregularities. He criticized the exclusion of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers from the judiciary, casting doubt on the credibility of the ECP.

“We went to another polling station but found that our poll workers had been forced to leave,” lawyer Gohar said.

Omar Ayub echoed Khan's sentiments, alleging pre-election fraud facilitated by the suspension of internet services. He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of undermining the transparency of the election process.

Ayub presented a letter allegedly written by the RO of NA-8 Bajaur, accusing an intelligence official of assaulting election staff. However, the authenticity of the letter was later challenged by the Bajaur administration.

“The Punjab Police arrested and severely beat journalists. We also heard reports that the agency staff were wearing Punjab Police uniforms. The police also misbehaved with us and claimed that “She was helpless. We will take legal action against DIG Gujrat, SP Investigation, DSP and SHOs… who also assaulted journalists,” he said, according to Dawn.

Ayub also said that Shehbaz Sharif got fewer votes in the general elections than the candidate contesting on the PML-N list in the by-elections.

''This is beyond comprehension. “We will launch protests, along with other parties, next Friday across the country. Then we will hold another protest in Faisalabad, followed by a public meeting in Karachi on May 5, and then a series of public meetings will be held in the whole country,” he said.

In response to these allegations, the PTI announced plans to hold nationwide protests, starting with those planned for next Friday. Ayub outlined a series of planned actions, including protests in Faisalabad and Karachi, followed by a succession of public meetings across the country. He argued that intelligence agencies blocked voters from accessing polling stations, further exacerbating concerns about electoral integrity, Dawn reported.

