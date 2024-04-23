We are investigating a complaint against Prime Minister Modis' speech Rajasthan: Election Commission





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deposit. | Photo credit: PTI

The Election Commission (EC) on April 23 said it was looking into the complaint filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a rally in Rajasthan, where he had said that if voted to power at the Center , the opposition Congress would distribute the citizens. property, land and gold among Muslims. EC sources said the complaint regarding the Prime Minister's speech had been received and was being looked into by the commission. Read also | A fact check on Modis' Rajasthan speech on Muslims and Manmohan Singh The Congress contacted the election body on Monday and formally filed a complaint seeking action against Mr. Modi. The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister invoked religion and religious symbols to create enmity between the groups. The only available remedy consistent with the principle of zero tolerance for allegations of corrupt practices is the disqualification of candidates who attempt to create division between different classes of Indian citizens, regardless of the stature or position of that person. candidate, the congressional memorandum said. said. Inflammatory, known as CPI(M) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had also sent a letter to the Election Commission demanding action against the Prime Minister for making inflammatory remarks. The INDIA bloc parties, in a coordinated effort, also asked citizens to send emails to the poll body raising this issue. On Monday, the EC declined to comment on the matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/election-commission-considering-complaint-against-pm-modis-rajasthan-speech-sources/article68098748.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos