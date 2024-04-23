Testimony Resumes Tuesday in Donald Trump's Secret Trial – NBC New York





A veteran tabloid editor said Tuesday he pledged to be Donald Trump's eyes and ears during his 2016 presidential campaign, recounting how he promised the then-candidate he would help remove damaging stories and even managed to buy the silence of a doorman.

David Pecker's testimony was intended to bolster prosecutors' claims that a decades-long friendship between Trump and the former National Enquirer publisher resulted in an agreement to inform the candidate's lawyer of negative news and information so that they can be canceled. .

Pecker is the first witness in Trump's historic trial in Manhattan, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments intended to prevent damaging stories from surfacing in the final days of the 2016 campaign.

Efforts to suppress unflattering information were aimed at illegally influencing the election, prosecutors say, seeking to increase the seriousness of the first trial of a former US president and the first of four criminal cases against Trump to come before a court. jury.

As Trump sat just feet away in the courtroom, Pecker detailed his intimate, behind-the-scenes involvement in Trump's rise from political novice to the Republican nomination and then the White House. He explained how he and the National Enquirer turned the rumor into splashy tabloid articles that smeared Trump's opponents and, just as crucially, exploited his connections to suppress sordid stories about Trump, including the claim of a porn actor regarding an extramarital sexual relationship a decade earlier.

Pecker traced the origins of their relationship to a meeting in the 1980s at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and said the friendship blossomed alongside the success of the real estate developer's television show, The Apprentice, and the later version of the celebrity program.

Their bond was solidified during a pivotal August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower involving Trump, his lawyer and personal advisor Michael Cohen, and another aide, Hope Hicks, during which Pecker was asked what he and the magazines he ran could do for the campaign.

Pecker said he volunteered to publish positive articles about Trump and negative articles about his opponents. But that's not all, he said, telling jurors how he told Trump: I will be your eyes and ears.

I said that anything I heard in the market, if I heard anything negative about yourself, or if I heard about women selling stories, I would tell Michael Cohen, “so that rights can be purchased and stories can be deleted.

So they wouldn't be published? » asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.

They would therefore not be published, Pecker replied.

To illustrate their point, prosecutors presented the court with a screenshot of various flattering headlines published by the National Enquirer about Trump, including: Donald Dominates! and World Exclusive: The Donald Trump Nobody Knows. The jury also heard derogatory and outlandish stories about Trump's opponents in the race, including surgeon Ben Carson and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Pecker described Cohen as a ghost editor of the National Enquirers' pro-Trump coverage, directing the tabloid to go after Republican candidates who were gaining momentum.

I would get a call from Michael Cohen, and he would direct me and tell Dylan Howard which candidate and which direction we should go, Pecker said, referring to the tabloid's editor-in-chief at the time.

Pecker said he emphasized to Howard that the deal he made with the Trump operation was highly, highly confidential. He said he wanted tabloid bureau chiefs to be on the lookout for any stories involving Trump and wanted them to verify the information before alerting Cohen.

I didn't want anyone else to know about this agreement I had and what I wanted to do, added the ex-publisher.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges related to his role in the secret payments. He was once a Trump confidant, but their relationship deteriorated dramatically. Cohen is expected to be a star witness for the government, and he regularly posts profanity-laced remarks against Trump on social media.

Trump's lawyers are expected to make attacks on Cohen's credibility the basis of their defense, but by starting with Pecker, prosecutors hope to focus attention on a witness with a much less volatile history.

Pecker's resumption of testimony Tuesday follows a hearing earlier in the day in which prosecutors urged Judge Juan Merchan to find Trump in contempt and fine him $1,000 for each of 10 posts on social media platforms that they say violated an earlier silence order barring attacks on witnesses, jurors and others involved in the case.

Merchan did not immediately rule, but he seemed skeptical of a defense attorney's arguments that Trump was merely responding in his messages to attacks by others and had tried to comply with the order.

Pecker's testimony began Monday after opening statements that offered the 12-person jury and, just as importantly, the voting public, radically divergent road maps for a case that will play out against the backdrop of a very disputed in the White House in which Trump is not only the presumptive candidate. A Republican candidate but also criminally accused, he risks a felony conviction and a prison sentence.

Prosecutors allege that Trump sought to illegally influence the 2016 race through a practice known in the tabloid industry as “catch-and-kill” by capturing a potentially damaging story by purchasing the rights to it, then killing it through agreements that prevent the person being paid from telling the story. story to someone else.

In this case, that included a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims of an extramarital sexual relationship that Trump denies.

Defense lawyers said Trump was innocent and Cohen could not be trusted.

Prosecutors also described other arrangements, including one that paid a former Playboy model $150,000 to suppress allegations of a nearly year-long affair with the married Trump, which Trump also denies.

In another instance, Pecker recounted a $30,000 payment from the National Enquirer to a doorman for rights to a rumor that Trump had a child with a Trump World Tower employee. The tabloid concluded that the story was not true, and both the woman and Trump denied the allegations.

As Pecker described receiving the information in court, Trump shook his head.

Pecker said that after hearing the rumor, he immediately called Cohen, who told him it was absolutely not true but that he would look into whether the people involved had actually worked for the Trump company.

This brings the case closer to opening statements.

“I made the decision to buy the story because of the potential embarrassment it could pose to the campaign and to Mr. Trump,” Pecker said.

In response to the prosecutor's question about who he thought was the boss, Pecker replied: Donald Trump.

Explaining why he decided to let the National Enquirer foot the bill, Pecker testified: This was going to be a very big story. I think it was important that this story be taken off the market.

If he published the article, Pecker said it would likely be the National Enquirer's biggest sale since Elvis Presley's death.

Trump's 34 counts of falsifying business records stem from reimbursements that prosecutors say Trump's company made to Cohen for the hush money payments.

The charges carry a sentence of up to four years in prison, but it is unclear whether Merchan would seek to put him behind bars. A conviction would not prevent Trump from becoming president again, but because it is a state matter, he would not be able to pardon himself if convicted. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

