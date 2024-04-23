Is Xi Jinping ready to go to war? | World News

Taking calculated risks, he will not boldly enter into a conflict in which China could lose

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo source: AFP)

Xi Jinping's Chinese dream is to rejuvenate the nation by preparing the Dragon to face worst-case scenarios, resisting strong winds, rough waters and even dangerous storms. He also wants to increase China's international position and influence and enable it to play a greater role in global governance.

Jinping attaches great importance to national security. As a result, he is building the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to world-class standards by increasing military budgets and introducing new weapons at a frenetic pace. He intensified training to improve combat readiness so that the PLA could fight and win. He has been preparing the PLA, his instrument of victory, for war for ten years.

China's difficult relations

Regardless, China currently finds itself in a dangerous confrontation with India, high in the Himalayas. Every two days in the South China Sea, Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels collide dangerously. Elsewhere in the region, Chinese air and maritime forces carry out belligerent actions almost daily.

All commentators, military and otherwise, predict that China will invade Taiwan as soon as possible, since the political option of reunification has become distant. To achieve this, China must checkmate/force the US military to leave this region. The Japanese and South Koreans are strengthening their defense capabilities to ward off a belligerent China, which seeks to seize all disputed territories. All of these situations point to a war involving China on one side and one or more of these countries on the other.

Recently, China released a new standard map that encompasses territories beyond the very areas in which the PLA is involved in territorial/maritime clashes. Usurping the areas shown on the map is part of Xi Jinping's dream and rejuvenation of China. He also wants China to be the center of global governance. To achieve any of these goals, he will have to engage China in the war. The priority objective being Taiwan. The common expectation is that he will. But will he do it?

Jinping's golden dream

Another important issue is that Xi Jinping wants to go down in history as China's greatest leader. There is a lot of personal ambition at stake. Therefore, before going to war, he must consider two things.

Will a war produce the desired political results for China? What will be its place in Chinese history? This represents a double burden on Jinping's decision-making system.

He has been described as a calculated risk-taker by Kevin Rudd, former Australian Prime Minister. Therefore, he will not boldly enter into a war in which he or China might lose. After all, war is a risky and unpredictable business whose outcomes are, at best, unknown. Worse still, any war always has unintended consequences. What if one of these consequences was the loss of China, the slander of Xi Jinping or, even worse, the dismantling of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its abandonment to the dustbin of Chinese history?

Xi's challenges

Jinping must also be heavily burdened by the PLA and its (in)ability to fight and win. Based on the dismissal of two successive defense ministers and countless PLA generals, including those from its vaunted Rocket Force, and reports of substandard equipment, two problems emerge .

He has very little trust in his generals (and vice versa). Furthermore, so many dismissals also translate into poor morale in the rank and file and an apparent lack of effective military leadership within the PLA. This is not a good condition for preparing for or pursuing a war.

Added to this is the lack of combat experience of the PLA (which last fought a war in 1979). The situation is even worse when considering unmarried PLA conscript children who may not be willing to risk their lives. Their parents may also not be ready to lose their only child to the Chinese dream when their own dreams of old age hang in the balance.

What's more, the PLA has been given new roles on new battlefields and has been equipped with new weapons at breakneck speed. New leaders, new soldiers, new structures, new roles, new weapons and new battlefields, combined with lack of experience, do not make the PLA an effective instrument of war.

Can he guarantee the great victory desired by Xi Jinping? The PLA will fight on orders. Whether she wins especially against a determined opponent is another matter.

Long-term conflicts

The idea that was propagated according to which technological wars would be short and surgical where a global national power would prevail is now a proven error. Wars remain long, violent and bloody human enterprises. It would be good to understand that it is not GDP that wins wars, but the military.

Additionally, the overall size of your force matters very little. It’s what we can put on the ground, in this theater, at this moment, that is most important. How this force fights is most important. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Gaza indicate that it is easy to start a war. However, it is the exit that counts, as Putin and Netanyahu would guarantee. This will resonate in Jinping's mind.

It sparked a conflict with India four years ago. This did not give him victory. On the other hand, it has rejuvenated India which has found a new strategic confidence in itself. In fact, this has led today's youth to oppose China. In the entire war, if the political goals are not achieved and unexpected results occur, then Jinping will face strategic defeat.

A determining factor in any conflict China engages in is how to keep the United States out of the equation. For all its bluster, the PLA will have to do something big to keep the Americans out. This something in itself could lead to a widening of the conflict beyond the capabilities of the PLA.

China could start a war with one nation and end up fighting with others. China's poor military geography forces it to fight on multiple fronts. A chain reaction war is something Jinping and China want to avoid at all costs.

Can China afford a war?

One factor that must occupy Jinping's mental space is the demographic decline and stagnation of the Chinese economy. Can China afford a war under these conditions? For example, a long-term blockade of the Taiwan Strait by the PLA Navy will force the convergence of other maritime forces against it. This could well result in stifling all commercial maritime movements along China's east coast.

The threat of the Malacca dilemma could become a reality. This whole endeavor could be a long-term economic goal. Such a Chinese dream will certainly be sour for the people of the People's Republic of China.

An honest assessment of Jinping and his wolf warriors will also make them understand that China has very little trust or diplomatic goodwill toward the international community. This will be largely necessary during the war. It has no allies or friends, except Pakistan and North Korea.

Considering all factors, the balance of power (military, economic and diplomatic) is currently not in Jinping's favor. This mitigates its propensity to intentionally go to war in the near future. Will he go to war by accident?

Possible and very likely if certain red lines are crossed. However, even this will be dictated by one's priorities and the opportunity that presents itself. Even then, it will have to weigh on national sentiment, its sense of sovereignty, its history and culture, as well as the likely outcomes.

It will also take into account how the world will react. It is therefore imperative that all relevant parties come together and establish an integrated deterrence system capable of undermining China's red lines without provoking war.

It must be based on cooperation and mutual aid. The dragon must be stuck in a pack and not let any nation fall. The principle is one for all and all for one in the Four Musketeers Creed.