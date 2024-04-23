5 migrants die crossing the Channel





Ffive migrants including a child is dead while attempting to cross the Channel, the French authorities said Tuesday. The news comes hours after the UK passed a controversial bill that would allow the government to deport some migrants entering the country illegally to Rwanda. The deaths came after an overcrowded boat carrying around 110 people set out to cross the busy shipping route linking France and England. French rescue ships arrived quickly and took on board 47 people and 57 other people remained on board, indicated the local prefect, Jacques Billant. They did not want to be rescued, so they managed to restart the engine and headed for Britain. The boat left from Wimereux, southwest of Calais in France. The French coast guard is searching for possible survivors. The passage of the Rwandan Migrants Bill comes almost two years after the plan was first presented by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2022 and is a priority of Rishi Sunak's government. Sunak promised the first flights would take off to Rwanda in 10 to 12 weeks. In 2022, 46,000 migrants entered the UK via dangerous small boats from mainland Europe, compared to just 299 boat crossings in 2018. Since 2014, more than 240 migrants have died or disappeared while attempting to cross the Channel, according to the International Organization for Migration. Human rights groups have warned that deportations to Rwanda could pose a serious danger to asylum seekers because, once passed, the law will prevent UK courts from properly reviewing deportation decisions, leaving asylum seekers a limited margin of appeal, even if they run significant risks. wrote the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in a press release. Learn more: British leader Rishi Sunak's favorability rating falls to new low amid backlash over Rwanda bill The British government has insisted that Rwanda is a safe country for migrants and that the legislation is needed to deter migrants from making dangerous Channel crossings. Under the Treaty, Rwanda also introduced a strengthened end-to-end asylum system, including a new specialized asylum appeals court to consider individual appeals against any refused applications, says the press release from the Ministry of the Interior on the law. As part of this agreement, the Rwandan government received around $300 million of the United Kingdom in 2023 and hopes the total will reach at least $450 million over five years. The UK will also pay an extra $150 million if more than 300 people are sent to Rwanda, and an extra $25,000 for each individual deported to the country. Rights groups insist the only way to deter crossings is to open safer crossings. Instead of headline-grabbing hostile legislation, we need to find safe routes for those fleeing conflict and persecution, including more options for family reunification, refugee visas and cooperation with our European neighbors, said Enver Solomon, director general of the Refugee Council, said the Guardian.

