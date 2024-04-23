Prosecutors ask judge to punish Donald Trump for violating silence order at trial





Manhattan prosecutors have accused Donald Trump of violating a silence order just steps from the courtroom in which he is being tried, asking a judge to impose fines and warn the former US president that he would be imprisoned if he continued to attack witnesses and jurors. .

Trump violated that order repeatedly and he didn't stop, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Conroy told the court Tuesday. He did it right here in the hallway outside, Conroy added, referring to a TV clip in which Trump once again called his former fixer lawyer Michael Cohen a liar. Cohen is expected to be the prosecution's star witness.

The hearing came before the second day of testimony in what is expected to be a six-week trial in Manhattan. The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces charges of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to buy the silence of porn actor Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election, after she threatened to go public with an alleged extramarital affair.

Although Trump was subdued in front of the judge, he frequently attacked various figures involved in the case on social media and on his campaign website. This led Judge Juan Merchan to impose a silence on him, which was later reinforced after Trump portrayed the judge and his family as Democratic operatives.

Prosecutors cited 10 instances Tuesday in which he has since allegedly violated the order on social media and elsewhere.

A post on his social network Truth Social in which Trump last week quoted Fox host Jesse Watters as saying the Manhattan jury deciding the case could contain undercover liberal activists was removed from a segment specifically discussing the profiles jurors in this case, Conroy added. [Trump] knows what he's not allowed to do and he does it anyway.

Manhattan prosecutors asked Merchan to impose a fine of $1,000 per offense, the maximum allowed under New York law, and to warn Trump that he could be sent to prison for 30 days if he continued to flout the order of silence.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, argued that his client was only responding to a barrage of political attacks from Cohen and Daniels, who have flooded the airwaves with criticism and mockery of the former president.

Merchan seemed increasingly frustrated by the defense's protests and warned Blanche that he was losing all credibility with the court. The judge said he would consider both sides' arguments before ruling.

Trump spoke to Truth Social immediately after the hearing, writing that the VERY CONFLICT, TO PUT IT WITH LESS, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, TOOK MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF EXPLANATION.

EVERYONE IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF, he added.

The court then heard from the prosecution's first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who was allegedly involved in the catch-and-kill scheme to buy exclusive rights to anti-Trump articles and then prevent their publication.

He described how he would publish positive articles about Mr. Trump and… negative articles about his opponents and how he agreed to alert Cohen if he heard about women selling stories.

