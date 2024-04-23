Politics
The government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the final and binding presidential election
The President also said that the government would support the transition process from the current government to the future government.
Published on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 12:40 WIB
President Joko Widodo has responded regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which rejected all requests to challenge the results of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). The President stressed that the government respects the decision of the MK which was read out during the general election results. Dispute hearing (PHPU) Monday (4/22) yesterday.
“The government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court which is final and binding,” the president said in his statement to the media after the inauguration of the Presidential Instruction for the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Post-Disaster Infrastructure in West Sulawesi and the Regional Roads (IJD) in West Sulawesi Province. , held at SMKN 1 Rangas, Mamuju Regency, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
The President also highlighted the legal considerations of the Constitutional Court's decision and said the accusations against the government were not proven. From fraud, the intervention of the authorities, the politicization of social assistance, the mobilization of civil servants, to the non-neutrality of regional leaders.
“This is what is important for this government,” the President said.
The president also called on all parties to unite and work together to develop the Indonesian nation. According to the President, current external and geopolitical factors can put pressure on all countries.
“It is time to unite and work for the development of our country,” the President said.
The President also said that the government would support the transition process from the current government to the future government. This process will be carried out after an official determination by the General Election Commission (KPU).
“We will prepare it because now that the Constitutional Court has done it, all that remains is for the KPU to decide tomorrow,” the President said.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
