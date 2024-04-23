Punjab by-elections planned in advance and rigged by police: Imran





According to him, democracy depends on the supremacy of law and the fair conduct of elections. The current conditions are detrimental to the future of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that the Punjab by-elections were pre-planned and heavily rigged, accusing the Punjab Police of indulging in corruption. dirty tactics to give victory to the ruling party.

Unlike the general elections, the ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), almost won the recently held by-elections, winning two out of five seats nationally and ten out of twelve in the State Assembly. Punjab.

Unofficial results showed the ruling party secured a majority of seats in the national and provincial assemblies contested on Sunday.

During an interaction with the media at Adiala Prison, Khan stressed that democracy depended on the supremacy of law and the conduct of free and fair elections. Yet, we have witnessed the law of the jungle as police interference in the Punjab by-elections is deeply worrying,” he remarked.

He criticized the existing governance in Punjab, accusing the police of interfering in the by-elections, comparing it to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he said the elections were held without any police interference or fraud.

He lamented the state of democracy in the country, saying the October-February elections were orchestrated only to weaken the PTI. Khan further expressed his disappointment with the Supreme Court for not responding to the PTI's petitions which were awaiting the demise of the PTI.

Highlighting the challenges of the PTI, Khan said all tactics were being used to erase the presence of the PTI, emphasizing that the PTI had anticipated and prepared in advance for the Punjab elections.

Khan further commented on the current situation in Pakistan, mentioning that the current setup of the country was detrimental to its future. He revealed that no offers or messages regarding offers had been sent to him.

Questioning the timing of the discussions, he wondered what could be negotiated when public opinion was clearly against him. He asked the question: “Can anyone win when the public unites against them?” »

Addressing the judiciary, Khan noted that people's confidence in the judiciary was declining and lamented the deprivation of their fundamental right to choose their representatives. He cited personal difficulties, mentioning that his wife was imprisoned despite having no political affiliation, and that charges were brought against his three sisters, who have no political involvement.

Regarding international relations, Khan mentioned that Pakistan had good relations with Saudi Arabia, which is why a conference of OIC foreign ministers was held during his tenure.

