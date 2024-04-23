Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of Post-Earthquake Infrastructure and Implementation of the Regional Road Presidential Instruction (IJD) of West Sulawesi Province in SMKN 1 Rangas, Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi Province, April 23, 2024





Press release by President Joko Widodo after the inauguration of post-disaster infrastructure and implementation of the Regional Presidential Road Instruction (PJI) for West Sulawesi Province, April 23, 2024 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Reconstruction and rehabilitation of 147 infrastructure buildings after the earthquake in West Sulawesi Province. And this is the one we inaugurated, namely SMKN 1 Rangas in Mamuju. Not only educational institutions, health institutions, places of worship, offices, we have completed everything, only the DPRD building and a mosque are still in progress. And all this costs a budget of IDR 1.031 trillion. Journalist

For residents who have not received housing assistance, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Later, I will forward it to the head of the BNPB to check again in the field if there are still any that have not been carried out. Journalist

Sir, how do you react to the decision of the Constitutional Court? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, the government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court which is final and binding. And, the legal examination of the decision of the Constitutional Court also indicates that the accusations brought against the government, such as fraud, intervention of the authorities, then politicization of social assistance, then mobilization of civil servants, non-neutrality of the heads of region, were declared unproven. . This is what is important for this government. And, in my opinion, this is the time for us to unite, because external geopolitical factors are putting real pressure on all countries. It is time to unite, to work for the development of our country. And the government supports the transition process from the current government to the new government, we will prepare it. Because this is the case, now that the Constitutional Court has done so, all that remains is for the KPU to decide tomorrow. I think that's it. Journalist

Mandate of Mr. Prof. Was Zudan as Acting Governor of West Sulawesi extended or not? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Every three months we evaluate it: if it is good, why should it be replaced. Journalist

Does that mean it's extended, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

I said, every three months we evaluate. Journalist

Is the evaluation good or not? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

You think that's good, don't you? Journalist

GOOD. President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, that means it's extended.

