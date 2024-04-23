Jairam Ramesh on PM's mangalsutra remark: 'Narendra Modi is Vish Guru, never respected' | Latest news India





In a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the former was a 'Vish Guru', not a Vishwa Guru. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a political event in Delhi earlier this month (Hindustan Times) Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's accusation that the Congress wants to take away the 'mangalsutra' from women, Jairam Ramesh said the former never respected the sacred thread. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the path of polarization because he was nervous about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “The Prime Minister of the country can never use such language. But he does. He considers himself a 'Vishwa Guru' but the language he has used in recent days suggests that he is not a 'Vishwa Guru' but a 'Vish Guru',” Ramesh said. The Congress general secretary said the language used by Prime Minister Modi in recent times was divisive and polarizing. Addressing elections in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi accused the Congress of conspiring to hand over people's hard-earned money and properties to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”. PM Modi said the Congress's thinking was that of Urban Naxals. “My mothers and my sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra''. They will go this far,” he added. Also read: Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of promising Sharia law Jairam Ramesh on mangalsutra Jairam Ramesh refuted Prime Minister Modi's claims, saying they were absolutely false and baseless. He said the party had talked about economic inequality in its election platform. “They are spreading false propaganda that Congress will take down 'mangalsutra'. The same person who never respected the 'mangalsutra' said today that we are going to remove the “mangalsutra'”, added Jairam Ramesh. Also read: Congress manifesto for Pakistan elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma Congress moves Election Commission The Congress pitted the Election Commission against the BJP, saying the party had created confusion and anxiety among salaried professionals over equitable development of society. “There is a deliberate and deliberate attempt to stir up confusion, chaos and angst among employed professionals and the middle class through misinformation and lies… This message has been deliberately distorted and propagated. I appeal your attention to one such incident as evidence,” Indian Professionals Congress President Praveen Chakravarty wrote to the Election Commission. With contributions from PTI

