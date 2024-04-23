<br />

NOTAlways fearful of being labeled arrogant, journalist Christopher Hitchens once claimed that hanging out with politicians at Oxford University had cured him of any illusions about elite talent. While dining and dining with them, he described himself as “once again amazed at how ignorant and sometimes downright stupid the people who claimed to run the country were.”

Nowadays, one does not need to study at a major university to have the same revelation, with the Internet offering endless opportunities to spot the evil thoughts of the country's leaders. This month again, several former officials have demonstrated both banality and inconsistency in their attitude towards the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and its history.

The document attracted attention less for stating the obvious than for its thinly veiled contempt for British history.

Led by Lord Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary under Theresa May and Boris Johnson, The world in 2040: renewing the UK's approach to international affairs seeks a remedy for the widespread view among amateurs “that our post-Brexit, post-pandemic machine of government has deteriorated and is not fit for purpose”.

Indeed, write the authors, the world is “changing rapidly”. The challenges are “long-term in nature” and, shockingly, British influence is not as great as in the 1950s. The fact that much of it reads like the work of a undergraduate student writing an essay the day before a deadline is indicative of the lack of insight in much of the paper.

Indeed, The world in 2040 indulges in that much-loved pastime of Britain's critics, shadow boxing with a sense of what the country was like in decades past. Although the repeated assertion that Britain must learn to behave like a middle power may seem new to some, it is the sort of idea the public has already come to after the foreign misadventures in Afghanistan and Iraq.

But the document has attracted attention less for stating the obvious than for its thinly veiled contempt for British history. This is partly reflected in sly references to “increasingly vocal demands around the need for reparations against colonialism”.

This is also reflected in the disconcerting assertion that the “global majority” – that is, all those who are not white – are decidedly non-aligned and are not prepared to be coerced into alliances. Never mind that many countries around the world are being pushed around by China, whose population makes up a significant portion of what one might call the “global majority.”

And more eye-catching than that is the report's call for a name change of the FCDO, itself renamed as recently as 2020, apparently on the grounds that the 'c' once stood for 'colonial'. Alternative suggestions include the bland Department for International Affairs and the awful Global Affairs UK – a suggestion more worthy of a management consultancy than the international department of the world's sixth-largest economy.

Such a name change would “help signal a forward-looking ambition” for the department, the The world in 2040 said. To me, “Global Affairs UK” signals a hostility towards the English language and what the plebs call taste. It is, to butcher a phrase from the kind of people these ex-mandarins would like to impress, very unchic.

Hostility towards British culture, however, goes beyond the writing on department doors. The world in 2040 The idea is also floating that the FCDO would abandon its main offices and move out of a building on King Charles Street which was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott in an Italianate style at the insistence of Lord Palmerston.

Visitors to Westminster will be familiar with the grandeur of the building, which features columns at the front to create what the Scott family calls “a royal entrance.” Having survived the Blitz, it narrowly escaped the government's enthusiasm for modernization, with plans to build new offices on its site in the 1960s having to be abandoned because the government was thin.

If any building can justify its grandeur, it's one that regularly hosts diplomats, ambassadors and other foreign dignitaries.

This is undoubtedly a disappointment for the authors of The world in 2040, who found the building “somewhat elitist and rooted in the past”, with images from the colonial era particularly offensive. In this they are in concert with Lisa Nandy, a Labor MP and former shadow foreign minister who raised concerns about some departmental artwork during the feverish Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

In the most controversial painting, Britannia Pacificatrixwhat the artist Sigismund Goetze called “a little Swahili boy” is shown offering fruit to the figure of Britannia, flanked by several men holding standards with the flags of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and from South Africa.

This was interpreted by the American historian Alexander Mirkovic as demonstrating a racial taxonomy, with the Anglo-Saxons leading the way. Maybe, though Britannia Pacificatrix celebrates the British victory against the Germans, while The British bride shows native Britons conquered by Germanic or Norse “sailors”, which rather complicates matters.

Either way, I doubt removing these photos will make much difference to the FCDO's critics, given the splendor of the building itself. Indeed, it is this projection of grandeur which The world in the 2040s the authors find this anachronistic and embarrassing.

Of course, imperial grandeur is somewhat out of step with Britain's current global role, its stature in relative decline as poorer countries modernize and industrialize. But to complain about the exaggeration of King Charles Street is to point out that national anthems can be quite generous to the countries sung about: it's an area where we can flatter ourselves.

Speaking of which, if any building can justify its grandeur, it is one that regularly hosts diplomats, ambassadors and other foreign dignitaries. The purpose of these buildings is to impress, even intimidate. Like a peacock's feathers, expensive spectacle is the main thing.

Sadly, this does not appear to align with the views of some former FCDO staff. They would much prefer Britain to join multilateral institutions. After that: “We should give space, be more team players, show humility and respect, ready to follow and support whenever appropriate. »

It's all a bit reminiscent of Gus O'Donnell, the former cabinet secretary who told journalist David Goodhart over dinner in September 2011 that he saw his role as “maximizing global well-being, not national well-being. Hitchens was wrong on this point: ignorance and stupidity are the least of the problems.