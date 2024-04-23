Former leader Bajwa denies Pakistan Army's role in no-confidence vote against Imran Khan: report





April 23, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Former Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa (retd) on Tuesday refuted allegations that the Pakistan Army was involved in the no-confidence vote against the government of the Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News International reported. The Pakistan-based news daily reported, quoting senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, who revealed that he interacted with the former senior army officer, who told him this at the event. Shami quoted Bajwa as saying under oath that he had not requested a second extension of service from the government, directly or indirectly. Shami said Bajwa repeatedly held the Quran in his hand and said he had nothing to do with PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif's trip to the UK for medical reasons, implying that he s This was solely a decision of the Imran Khan government, The News International reported. Shami said Bajwa admitted that the army had extended full support to Imran's government. The veteran journalist explained that the inaction of the bureaucracy required the support of the army. Shami said the interaction with Bajwa continued for about 25 minutes, and the latter spoke a lot off the record on various issues. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership. The vote took place at midnight after opposition parties tabled a motion against it, following days of drama.

The vote made Khan the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, with opposition parties receiving 174 votes out of 342 members to support the no-confidence motion. In December 2022, Imran Khan also accused former army chief (retired) General Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a “double game” with his government, The Nation reported, citing a TV channel local. Khan admitted he made a “big mistake” in extending the tenure of then-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa in 2019. “General Bajwa was playing a double game and I found out more late that even PTI members were receiving different messages. “, The Nation quoted Imran Khan as saying in the interview. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said he would believe in anything said by General Bajwa, The Nation reported, quoting local media. Khan added that he had received reports from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about “the games that were being played against his government (ANI).”

