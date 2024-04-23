Politics
Prabowo-Hatta Kubu claims to have evidence of cheating 10 trucks
JAKARTA – The strong pressure occurred during the political contestation for the 2014 presidential election. The Prabowo Subianto-Hatta Rajasa camp did not accept losing to Joko Widodo (Jokowi)- Jusuf Kalla (JK). They accused the General Election Commission (KPU) of cheating.
The KPU is considered to be on the other side. The Prabowo-Hatta camp is also preparing to file a complaint for fraud in the 2014 presidential election against the Constitutional Court (MK). Evidence has been prepared. The allegations from the Prabowo-Hatta camp reveal evidence of fraud reaching a fantastic number: 10 truckloads of goods.
Furthermore, Indonesia welcomes the holding of the 2014 presidential election. The presidential election was considered special because President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) agreed to be neutral. The candidates were also limited to two names. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) defends Jokowi-JK. On the other hand, the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) defended Prabowo-Hatta.
Both compete fiercely. Campaign after campaign takes place and always crowded. Finally, the Indonesian people were called to vote on July 9, 2014.
They flocked to TPS. The people also chose to elect Indonesian presidents for a term from 2014 to 2019. The vote was a race against time. The survey institute also played its role.
They immediately released a quick count result. The result was reduced to the victory of Jokowi-JK. Prabowo-Hatta also reacted by saying that they did not want to admit the results of the quick count. They think the investigation agency's calculation might be wrong.
The option of waiting for the official results from the KPU is retained. However, far from expectations. Jokowi-JK dominated with 53.15 percent, while Prabowo-Hatta only got 46.85 percent. The Prabowo camp did not accept it either.
The results of the 2014 presidential election are being contested before the Constitutional Court. Prabowo accused systematic fraud at 55,000 polling stations. At issue was the issue of the supplementary electoral list that exploded as it aimed to choose Jokowi-JK.
The problem was compounded by the dishonesty of the KPU during the Papua elections. It is considered that the voice of the Prabowo camp has often disappeared there. Cheating after cheating is considered a fact. The Prabowo camp even guarantees it. They claim to have fantastic evidence of cheating, up to 10 truckloads of goods.
Prabowo should have focused on legal procedures. He needed additional personnel to prove the accusations against the KPU, which he always repeated like a mantra: there was massive, systematic and structured fraud in the 2014 presidential election.
The claim to bring ten truckloads of evidence, deploy 2,000 lawyers, bring thousands of witnesses to the Constitutional Court and deploy 30,000 supporters could be important for him to convince voters,” the Tempo Magazine report writes. entitled Guarding the session without violence (2014).
Prabowo-Hatta's assertion is not a joke. They claim to have found evidence of fraud at 55,000 polling stations across Indonesia. This evidence is measured by 10,000 trucks of goods. An absolutely fantastic amount.
Prabowo-Hatta's supporters are like getting some fresh air. This evidence is considered the key to lifting the veil on electoral fraud. It is also an example for the candidates they support to win the election. The Prabowo camp has its own calculations.
They should have won with a total of 67.13 million people, while Jokowi had 66.45 million. Problems arise. The claim of 10 trucks as evidence of fraud is dubious. The evidence is considered too abundant to bring the dispute over the 2014 presidential election to the Constitutional Court.
Advantages and disadvantages appear. The attack on the Prabowo-Hatta camp was considered less credible. In the end, time became a test. Prabowo's own camp revealed that there was an error related to the mention of evidence of fraud.
The evidence in question does not consist of 10 cargo trucks, but in the form of a large container. However, the difference between actual claims does not have much influence. There is not enough evidence to reveal fraud in the 2014 presidential election.
As a result, all of Prabowo's claims regarding fraud in the 2014 presidential election were rejected by the Constitutional Court. The Prabowo-Hatta camp was then forced to accept their opponent's victory with grace.
“The evidence carried by the container does not concern trucks, but box containers, and a large number of them,” said Maqdir Ismail, a member of the Red and White Defenders team, at the court building Constitutional Court of Jakarta, cited by the Kompas.com page. , August 8, 2014.
