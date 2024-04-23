Donald Trump Gets Extra $1.2 Billion Bonus on DJT Stock





Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) stock has reached a major milestone that will secure Donald Trump an additional $1.2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, Trump is entitled to an additional 36 million shares if the company's stock price trades above $17.50 “for twenty out of thirty trading days” over the next three years. .

Trump got his earnout bonus at the end of Tuesday's trading session, with the stock trading around $33 per share at the close.

Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, went public on Nasdaq after merging with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. under a deal approved by shareholders late last month. Stocks are down nearly 60% since the end of March.

Short interest in DJT stock betting the stock price will fall rather than rise accounts for about 13% of shares outstanding, according to the latest data from S3 Partners. The company has recently tried to fend off short sellers by advising investors on ways to prevent their shares from being loaned out for short-term positions.

Trump retains a roughly 60% stake in the company. At current levels, Trump Media has a market capitalization of around $4.4 billion, giving the former president a stake worth around $2.6 billion. Just after the company's public debut, Trump's stake was worth just over $4.5 billion.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, does a little dance after speaking at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The former president founded Truth Social after being kicked off major social media apps like Facebook (META) and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. Trump has since been reinstated on these platforms.

According to an updated regulatory filing released earlier this month, Trump Media reported sales of just over $4 million, while net losses reached nearly $60 million for the full fiscal year. ending December 31. The company warned that it expects losses to continue amid greater profitability challenges.

The filing also confirmed that stakeholders are still subject to a six-month lock-up period before selling or transferring shares. The only exception to the lock-up period would be if the company's board of directors votes in favor of a special exemption. While possible, experts told Yahoo Finance last month that the attempt would likely result in multiple lawsuits from public shareholders.

Trump faces a $454 million fine for fraud and a fundraising shortfall for his campaign ahead of his 2024 election rematch against Biden.

Trump recently posted $175 million bail in the fraud case, which puts final payment on hold until he appeals the verdict.

He also faces a criminal trial related to alleged payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect Trump's expected payment of $1.1 billion, not $1.1 million. We regret the error.

Alexandra Canal is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance.

