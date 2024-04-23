Turkey to launch new efforts for Gaza with UN

ANKARA

Trkiye will launch a new effort with the UN secretary-general's office against Israel's occupation of Gaza and its continued massacres against Palestinians, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said, calling on the Islamic world to take more effective and more effective measures. tangible on this issue. .

There are steps we need to take. We will strive to take joint measures with the UN Secretary General's Office against Israel's spoiled and mean attitude, Erdoan told a group of journalists upon his return from Iraq on April 23.

Erdoan stressed that it would be a mistake if the world viewed the Gaza issue from the perspective before October 7, referring to Israel's launch of a massive military operation after the Hamas attack.

We need to be much more sensitive, he said, adding that Israel's occupation of Gaza would lead to other occupations and could make Israel even more courageous in its attacks against Palestinians.

If the Islamic world continues to act ineffectively on Gaza, it risks losing all its reflexes, Erdoan warned, saying that this is why it is impossible for us to remain silent. We must activate all essential means. The Gaza issue is currently the most important issue in the Islamic world. It is the Gaza issue that the Islamic world should focus on and develop realistic and influential policies.

The Turkish president said Trkiye would continue talks with Hamas and other regional players to this end. Regarding one issue, Erdoan described his latest meeting with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh as very sincere, vowing once again that Trkiye will never abandon the Palestinians.

Asked about reports that Hamas is seeking a new site, particularly in Trkiye, because Qatar no longer wishes to host them, Erdoan said he had no information about such a decision by Qatar.

But I have not heard from the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim of a decision that would ignore [Hamas] position in Qatar. I don't think he will take such a step either, he stressed.

Regarding one issue, Erdoan said Trkiye would continue his efforts in international forums to make today's Hitler, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pay the price for his atrocities.

Erdoan welcomes ties with Iraq

Regarding relations with Iraq, Erdoan recalled that both sides announced their willingness to advance their relations in almost all areas, including the development road project for which an agreement with the participation of Trkiye, the Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates were signed in April. 22.

Informing that a total of 27 agreements were signed during his trip to Baghdad, Erdoan particularly highlighted the Strategic Framework Agreement, which will serve as a roadmap for future bilateral relations between Turkey and Iraq.

We have therefore taken a historic step to transform our relationship into an institutional, constructive and results-oriented relationship, he said.

Regarding security cooperation, Erdoan welcomed Baghdad's decision to designate the PKK as a banned organization in Iraq, but also added that Trkiye still expects the group to be designated as a terrorist organization.

We hope to see concrete steps in this direction in the coming period, he said. Iraq will be rid of these terrorists thanks to the joint efforts of Trkiye and Iraq, the president said, reiterating Ankara's determination to fight the PKK and its affiliations in northern Syria, in accordance with international law and respect for the territorial integrity of neighbors.

The PKK/PYD/YPG poses a threat to the stability, development and peace of Iraq. Eliminating this threat is in Iraq's interests. I think they see it now too and will demonstrate their desire to eliminate this threat, the president suggested.

Armenia should see the new reality

Asked about a recent statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who preferred the word Meds Yeghern instead of genocide to describe the events of 1915, Erdoan said the Armenian Prime Minister understood that it was always better to evolve with the realities of the country. the times rather than with fabricated historical accounts.

It is the job of historians to analyze historical events. From the beginning, we have always acted openly and opened our archives as we promised, he said.

A new order is being established in the region and it is time to create new road maps, Erdoan said, calling on Armenia to take advantage of this change and make a new start. But the window of opportunity won't stay open forever. It must be evaluated very well while it is still open, the president said, urging Yerevan not to heed provocations from the Armenian diaspora and third countries.

I hope Armenia will choose the right path and a new term will begin, he added.