Judge lashes out at Donald Trump's lawyer during gag order hearing





UPDATE: Judge Juan Merchan has not yet issued a ruling on whether Donald Trump violated a silence order and, if so, what type of punishment he should face.

Merchan listened to both sides during an hour-long hearing, at one point appearing disturbed by Trump lawyer Todd Blanche.

“You lose all credibility with the court,” Merchan told Blanche at one point, after Trump's lawyer said the former president was “being very careful” to comply with the order.

Prosecutors point to at least ten instances where they say Trump violated the order. This includes an article from Truth Social that appeared to quote Fox News host Jesse Watters. “They are catching undercover liberal activists lying to the judge in order to get on the Trump jury,” Watters said in the post.

But prosecutors said Trump added words to the quote and it was not simply a republication.

After the hearing, Trump got angry at the judge on Truth Social, writing: “VERY CONFLICT, TO PUT IT BACK, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, TOOK MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF EXPLANATION.” EVERYONE IS ALLOWED TO SPEAK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!

David Pecker, the former CEO of American Media, parent company of the National Enquirer, will resume his testimony later today.

PREVIOUS: Before Donald Trump's secret trial continues this morning, the judge in the case will consider whether the former president violated a partial silence order.

The restrictions imposed by Judge Juan Merchan prohibit Trump from commenting on expected witnesses, court staff, the jury, members of the prosecution and the judge's family. He holds a hearing before the trial resumes around 11 a.m. ET. Prosecutors are asking the judge to fine Trump for violating the order.

Trump attacked his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, in posts and reposts on Trump-owned Truth Social and through articles on his campaign website. He attacked Cohen again outside the courtroom after the proceedings ended Monday. “When are they going to look into all of Cohen's lies in the last trial? Trump told reporters, adding: “So he was caught lying – a pure lie – and when are they going to look into that?”

Cohen, identified by Manhattan prosecutors as a key witness in their case against Trump, paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep silent about her claim that she had a sexual relationship with the real estate mogul and star of The Apprentice shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's son. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations related to the payment and other charges, and spent more than a year in federal prison.

In March, a federal judge who denied Cohen's request to shorten his probation suggested that Cohen had lied on the stand, based on his subsequent testimony in yet another forum: the New York civil trial against Trump for having inflated his wealth.

Prosecutors in the criminal trial sought a contempt finding on the first day of jury selection and a $1,000 fine for each of three posts from Trump that they said violated Judge Merchan's order of silence. Since then, they have compiled at least seven other controversial messages, including a nod to Fox News host Jesse Waters for claiming that “undercover liberal activists” in the jury pool were lying under oath. to be part of the Trump jury.

A Trump lawyer, Emil Bove, argued that Trump's reposting further comments on the affair or responding to “political attacks” by Cohen and others in the midst of his presidential campaign does not violate the order silence.

There was no bar to calling Cohen a liar in his opening statements Monday, when Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, rebuffed the prosecutor's objections and told jurors that Cohen “couldn't be trusted » and admitted to lying in court.

Ted Johnson contributed to this post.

