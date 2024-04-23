Human rights groups condemn UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after Parliament backs new law

LONDON (AP) British plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda were swiftly condemned by international aid organizations after Parliament approved legislation allowing deportation flights to begin later this year.

The United Nations refugee agency and the Council of Europe on Tuesday called on the United Kingdom to rethink its plans due to fears that The legislation undermines human rights protections and fears it could undermine international cooperation to address the global migrant crisis.

The new legislation marks a further step away from the UK's long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in contravention of the Refugee Convention, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has said, Filippo Grandi, in a press release. Refugee protection requires that all countries, not just neighboring crisis zones, meet their obligations.

The statement comes just hours after Britain's House of Lords abandoned attempts to amend the legislation, paving the way for it to pass. On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said deportation flights to Rwanda would begin in 10 to 12 weeks.

Michael O'Laherty, the Council of Europe's human rights commissioner, criticized the legislation because it prevents asylum seekers from asking the courts to intervene when they are threatened with being returned to the countries let them flee.

The passage of the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill by the UK Parliament raises major questions regarding the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law in general, OFlaherty said in a statement. The UK government should refrain from deporting people under Rwandan policy and cancel bills that undermine judicial independence.

The reaction came when French authorities reported that at least five people died Tuesday when a boat carrying about 100 or more migrants ran into trouble while trying to cross the English Channel.

The Sunaks government says its deportation plans will help stop the flow of people entering Britain illegally, as migrants will not make the risky crossing in leaky rubber boats if they know there is a chance that they will be sent with a one-way ticket to Rwanda.

Crossings in small boats are a a major political issue in Britain, where they are seen as proof of the government's inability to control immigration.

Sunak has made his plan to stop the boats a key campaign promise as his Conservative Party lags far behind in opinion polls ahead of a general election later this year.

The number of migrants arriving in Britain on small boats has soared to 45,774 in 2022, from just 299 four years earlier, as people fleeing war, famine and economic hardship pay thousands of pounds to criminal gangs to transport them across the Channel.

Small boat arrivals fell to 29,437 last year as the government cracked down on smugglers and struck a deal to send Albanians back to their home countries.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson first proposed the Rwanda plan more than two years ago, when he struck a deal with the East African country to accept some asylum seekers in exchange millions of pounds (dollars) in aid. Implementation has been delayed by a series of legal challenges and opposition from migrant advocates who say it violates international law.

The deportees will be able to seek asylum in Rwanda but will not be allowed to return to Britain.

The legislation approved Tuesday morning, known as the Rwanda Security Bill, is a response to a UK Supreme Court decision which blocked deportation flights because the government could not guarantee the safety of migrants sent to Rwanda. After signing a new treaty with Rwanda to strengthen migrant protection, the government proposed new legislation declaring Rwanda a safe country.

The Rwandan government welcomed the approval of the bill, saying it highlights the work it has done to make Rwanda safe and secure since the genocide that ravaged the country 30 years ago.

We are committed to the migration and economic development partnership with the United Kingdom and look forward to welcoming those resettled to Rwanda, said government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

Associated Press writer Ignatius Ssuuna contributed to this report.

