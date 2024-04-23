Politics
Human rights groups condemn UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after Parliament backs new law
LONDON (AP) British plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda were swiftly condemned by international aid organizations after Parliament approved legislation allowing deportation flights to begin later this year.
The United Nations refugee agency and the Council of Europe on Tuesday called on the United Kingdom to rethink its plans due to fears that The legislation undermines human rights protections and fears it could undermine international cooperation to address the global migrant crisis.
The new legislation marks a further step away from the UK's long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in contravention of the Refugee Convention, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has said, Filippo Grandi, in a press release. Refugee protection requires that all countries, not just neighboring crisis zones, meet their obligations.
The statement comes just hours after Britain's House of Lords abandoned attempts to amend the legislation, paving the way for it to pass. On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said deportation flights to Rwanda would begin in 10 to 12 weeks.
Michael O'Laherty, the Council of Europe's human rights commissioner, criticized the legislation because it prevents asylum seekers from asking the courts to intervene when they are threatened with being returned to the countries let them flee.
The passage of the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill by the UK Parliament raises major questions regarding the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law in general, OFlaherty said in a statement. The UK government should refrain from deporting people under Rwandan policy and cancel bills that undermine judicial independence.
The reaction came when French authorities reported that at least five people died Tuesday when a boat carrying about 100 or more migrants ran into trouble while trying to cross the English Channel.
The Sunaks government says its deportation plans will help stop the flow of people entering Britain illegally, as migrants will not make the risky crossing in leaky rubber boats if they know there is a chance that they will be sent with a one-way ticket to Rwanda.
Crossings in small boats are a a major political issue in Britain, where they are seen as proof of the government's inability to control immigration.
Sunak has made his plan to stop the boats a key campaign promise as his Conservative Party lags far behind in opinion polls ahead of a general election later this year.
The number of migrants arriving in Britain on small boats has soared to 45,774 in 2022, from just 299 four years earlier, as people fleeing war, famine and economic hardship pay thousands of pounds to criminal gangs to transport them across the Channel.
Small boat arrivals fell to 29,437 last year as the government cracked down on smugglers and struck a deal to send Albanians back to their home countries.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson first proposed the Rwanda plan more than two years ago, when he struck a deal with the East African country to accept some asylum seekers in exchange millions of pounds (dollars) in aid. Implementation has been delayed by a series of legal challenges and opposition from migrant advocates who say it violates international law.
The deportees will be able to seek asylum in Rwanda but will not be allowed to return to Britain.
The legislation approved Tuesday morning, known as the Rwanda Security Bill, is a response to a UK Supreme Court decision which blocked deportation flights because the government could not guarantee the safety of migrants sent to Rwanda. After signing a new treaty with Rwanda to strengthen migrant protection, the government proposed new legislation declaring Rwanda a safe country.
The Rwandan government welcomed the approval of the bill, saying it highlights the work it has done to make Rwanda safe and secure since the genocide that ravaged the country 30 years ago.
We are committed to the migration and economic development partnership with the United Kingdom and look forward to welcoming those resettled to Rwanda, said government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.
___
Associated Press writer Ignatius Ssuuna contributed to this report.
___
Follow global coverage of hotspot migration on: https://apnews.com/hub/migration
Source: job
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/04/23/human-rights-groups-condemn-uk-plan-to-send-asylum-seekers-to-rwanda-after-parliament-backs-new-law/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former leader Bajwa denies Pakistan Army's role in no-confidence vote against Imran Khan: report
- Human rights groups condemn UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after Parliament backs new law
- Anne Hathaway Talks Chemistry With Nicholas Galitzine and Delivers Easter Eggs in 'The Idea of You' (Exclusive)
- Fashion-forward student influencer designs her own fashion show | Way of life
- Planet Money IndicatorsExBulletin
- An earthquake strikes the city of Goranboy in Azerbaijan
- India's Modi accused of hate speech against Muslims
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inspection of Tumpah Market in Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi Province, April 23, 202
- David Mamet Calls Hollywood's Diversity Efforts 'Fascist Totalitarianism'
- A race against time? 'State of the art' 34,000 New York cricket venue is still under construction just 40 DAYS until the start of the T20 World Cup – and features a barren pitch with no grass
- Judge lashes out at Donald Trump's lawyer during gag order hearing
- Grand Theft Auto 5 actor 'shot stuff' with Rockstar for 'James Bond Trevor' expansion that never happened