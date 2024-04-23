Satellite photos show construction of Indonesia's new capital

Uncommon Knowledge
What does a country do when its overcrowded and polluted capital begins to sink into the ocean? He builds a new one.
This is the case in Indonesia, where the construction of the new capital Nusantara is well underway, a huge city built from scratch in the jungles of Borneo and intended to replace Jakarta, the current capital which is home to some 30 million people. residents.
Recent satellite images released by NASA show the landscape of eastern Borneo rapidly changing, with a sprawling network of roads and the first signs of building construction visible. The images above show progress made between April 2022 and February 2024.
The $35 billion project is still in its early stages and is not expected to be completed until 2045 at the earliest. But the Indonesian government plans to officially open Nusantara this summer, to coincide with Indonesian Independence Day.
Thousands of civil servants are expected to move in by October under the first phase, known as the Central Government Zone, which will include a presidential palace, government offices and the infrastructure needed to support the first group of civil servants.
Jakarta, located about 870 miles west of Nusantara on the island of Java, has been Indonesia's capital since its independence in 1945. But the metropolitan area has grown so quickly, from less than a million inhabitants to 30 million today, that in 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared that it was no longer viable as the country's capital.
Jakarta suffers from some of the worst traffic in the world and is regularly ranked among the most polluted metropolises in the world. Even worse, the city is sinking relatively quickly – about six inches per year – due to a combination of sea level rise and aquifer depletion. Forty percent of the Jakarta metropolitan area now lies below sea level.
Jokowi, as the president is nicknamed, is a former Jakarta governor with deep ties to the city. He made his move to a new capital his legacy, telling the New York Times last year: “We want to build a new Indonesia… This doesn't require physically moving buildings. We want a new work ethic, a new mindset, a new green economy.”
Jokowi recently led a tour of social media influencers wearing helmets around the Nusantara construction zone, as reported by media outlet Rest of World, showing off what will be the presidential palace. (Jokowi, who is term-limited, will not be in power when the palace welcomes its new president in October.)
By tapping Indonesia's vast network of influencers to promote his vision of a sustainable, technology-driven new capital built from the ground up, Jokowi hopes to sway public opinion on the project. The country of 275 million inhabitants is generally divided on this ambitious project, according to polls. The issues range from environmental concerns like deforestation to cost overruns to the feasibility of actually populating the new capital.
Indonesian officials have been trying to move the capital for decades. But it wasn't until April 2019 that the actual location was determined. Three years later, lawmakers turned Jokowi's vision into law and groundbreaking began.
But despite construction progress, it remains unclear how the project will be fully financed. External investment has been slow and the government has said it is unable to finance the entire construction itself. Last year, Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank declined to invest after officials suggested the company was offering to contribute at least $30 billion.
For now, attention turns to August, when Indonesia celebrates Independence Day. Jokowi has pledged to host the celebration in Nusantara, but with four months to go, there is no sign that a single building is ready to cut the ribbon, let alone move in.
