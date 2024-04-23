China and India vie for influence in the Maldives DW 04/23/2024

The landslide victory of President Mohamed Muizzu's party, winning 70 of 93 seats in Maldives' legislative elections this weekend, could mark a decisive shift towards a pro-Beijing foreign policy in the country.

The Maldives Democratic Party (MDP), led by former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, widely seen as a pro-Indian leader, held 65 seats in the previous parliament but won only 15 this time.

Muizzu, who spearheaded the 'India Out' campaign, has made no secret of his anti-India and pro-China stance since he assumed office in November last year.

Reduction of Indian military operations

Hours after taking office, Muizzu had demanded repatriation of Indian military personnel operating three air platforms in the Maldives by May.

The two countries had agreed to complete the withdrawal of 89 Indian soldiers and their support personnel from the 1,192-island country by May 10.

In March, 25 Indian soldiers deployed to the southernmost Addu Atoll left the archipelago as part of the withdrawal agreement. The Maldives also decided not to renew a 2019 agreement with India on a hydrographic survey of the island nation's waters.

After Muizzu's victory in the National People's Congress (PNC), China expressed its desire to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

Beijing has undertaken infrastructure projects and economic investments in the Indian Ocean region as part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“China wishes to work with the Maldives and advance traditional friendship and cooperation in all fields, deepen our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and build a community with a shared future between the two countries that benefits both peoples,” Wang said , spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Wenbin said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Maldives seeks to reduce economic dependence on India

Some political experts believe China has leveraged its economic might to woo Muizzu, but have also warned that anti-India and nationalist stances could be counterproductive.

President Mohamed Muizzu won 70 of 93 seats in Maldives' legislative elections this weekend Image: Mohamed Afrah/AFP/Getty Images

Gulbin Sultana, a research associate at the South Asia Center at India's Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis, said the Chinese presence would increase in the short term, especially after Muizzu's visit to China. in January, during which the two sides signed agreements in several defense areas. cooperation.

“But even if the PNC and President Muizzu want to reduce the Maldives' dependence on import-dependent India, they will have to walk a tightrope given the country's debt burden and economic situation. countries as well as the global geopolitical situation,” Sultana told DW. .

India has also provided financial assistance to some infrastructure projects in the Maldives, but the country has asked India to restructure its debt. According to Sultana, the Maldives is moving closer to Turkey and Thailand as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on India, especially in food products and healthcare facilities.

Strengthening friendship with India, or more Chinese aid?

P Sahadevan, a professor of South Asian studies in India, says Maldivian politics today are divided between those who favor better relations with India and those who seek more Chinese aid.

“Muizzu will now be more vulnerable to the opposition's protest politics, even if he will work in favor of China and the new nationalists,” Sahadevan told DW.

“It all depends on how he manages the economy and how the MDP, the main opposition party, will confront the regime. A united opposition would be bad for him,” Sahadevan said, adding that the president cannot not antagonize India and cause total alienation.

“The Maldives owes about $400 million (374 million). The Chinese are also not going to be liberal. There is a dependence on commodities from India and there will be an economic constraint to compel Muizzu,” Sahadevan added.

The Maldives faces growing debt, low revenues and depleting foreign exchange reserves. The country is running a budget deficit, while seeking aid and subsidies.

“When it comes to tourism revenue and other economic issues, Muizzu cannot ignore India for long,” Srikanth Kondapalli, a China expert at the university's school of international studies, told DW Jawaharlal Nehru.

“India also needs to make a mid-term correction by cultivating Maldivian voters” and Chinese policies are “structurally predatory in nature and would lead to backlash in the Maldives in the near future,” he added.

Anil Wadhwa, a senior Indian diplomat, believes that the Maldivian president's latest political victory will only encourage him to continue his collaboration with China, which could be detrimental to India's security in the long term.

“China will also try to consolidate further in the Maldives. India's options will be limited and it will be difficult to prevent Chinese influence from growing,” Wadhwa told DW.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum