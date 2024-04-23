Indian Congress calls for action against Narendra Modi for his comments on Muslims





TEMPO.CO, New Delhi, India – India's main opposition Congress party on Monday asked the Election Commission to take action against the prime minister. Narendra Modi for making what he considers to be “deeply reprehensible” comments about Muslims violating election laws. Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term, called Muslims “infiltrators” during a campaign speech on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism from opposition groups. In his speech, Modi said the Congress election platform promised to confiscate and redistribute Indian wealth, something he denies. Modi said if the party adhered to remarks made in 2006 by Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that Muslim minorities should have “first rights to resources” to share in the fruits of development, then wealth would be distributed to “infiltrators” and those who have “more children”. Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates often label Muslim activists who cross the Pakistani border illegally as infiltrators. They also criticized Muslims for their higher birth rates and cited fears that India's Muslim population could outstrip that of the Hindu majority. India's 200 million Muslims constitute the third largest Muslim population in the world. India has 1.42 billion inhabitants. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Modi's “deeply objectionable” statement violated sections of the law that prohibit candidates from asking people to vote or refrain from voting for anyone for reasons reasons of “religion”, “community” or “religious symbols”. “We have asked the Election Commission to declare that this is the legal position,” Singhvi told reporters, urging her to act against Modi the same way she would against anyone else accused of similar offenses. The Electoral Commission did not respond to a request for comment. Modi's government has repeatedly been accused of discriminating against Muslims, with civil society, opposition groups and some foreign governments raising concerns over decisions they say aim to stoke discrimination and maintain the ruling BJP. The government has denied all accusations and Modi said he was working for the betterment of all. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) holds hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left). Under electoral laws, the Electoral Commission can ask a party or its leader to respond to a complaint, issue notices warning them or prohibit them from campaigning for a specified period, or initiate criminal proceedings against repeat offenders. . India's seven-week election began on April 19 and ends on June 1, with results expected on June 4. REUTERS Editors Choice: Top 10 most isolated countries in the world Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

