Donald Trump trial updates: Takeaways from opening statements and first witness in financial silence case





NEW YORK — The fifth day of Donald Trump's criminal trial was also the first day of legal arguments before jurors.

The proceedings lasted just over three hours Monday, but both sides delivered opening statements, lifting the veil on the arguments they plan to make over the coming weeks.

The former president is on trial in New York for falsifying business records to hide repayment of a secret payment his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to improve his electoral chances in the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors on Monday called the case “outright voter fraud” and implored jurors to use common sense as they digest the evidence. Defense lawyers sought to distance Trump from any alleged wrongdoing and laid the groundwork to weaken the government's key witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels.

Before the court adjourned, prosecutors called their first witness: David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, who prosecutors say participated in a plot with Trump and Cohen to help influence the election by killing the negative stories about Trump.

Pecker is scheduled to return to the stand Tuesday morning, after the judge in the case hears arguments on Trump's alleged violation of a court-imposed limited silence order.

Here are the four main takeaways from Monday.

Prosecutors denounce electoral fraud

Prosecutors provided a detailed overview of the case they plan to present to jurors, which they called a “criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election.”

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo described what he called a three-pronged plan to promote Trump in the tabloid media, publish negative articles about his opponents and conspire to capture and kill negative articles about Trump.

Prosecutors said the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about kidnapping women, had an “explosive” effect on the campaign, and called the campaign's efforts to cover up potentially damning voices – like Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal – – “voter fraud, pure and simple.”

Defense says 'none of this was a crime'

Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's lead lawyer, argued that the alleged conduct described by prosecutors was nothing more than politics as usual.

“I have a spoiler alert,” Blanche told jurors during her opening statement. “There is nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy.”

“There is nothing illegal about entering into a non-disclosure agreement,” he continued. “Period.”

Blanche, over the objections of prosecutors, has repeatedly maintained that Trump did nothing wrong. He argued that while the Trump Organization paid Michael Cohen for his services, Trump was busy “in the White House while running the country.”

Cohen's credibility called into question

One major theme emerged from both parties' opening statements: the trustworthiness of Michael Cohen.

How the jury views Cohen's testimony could dictate the outcome of this trial — a reality that was reflected Monday in opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

“During this trial, you will hear a lot about Michael Cohen,” Colangelo said, which was perhaps the biggest understatement of the day.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Cohen had “baggage” that included lying under oath. But they encouraged jurors to place Cohen's allegations in the context of other evidence and testimony they will hear.

Blanche argued that the jury cannot convict Trump “based on the words of Michael Cohen.”

“He has one goal, one obsession, to get Trump. I submit to you that he cannot be trusted,” Blanche said.

Pecker testifies to “checkbook journalism”

A smiling David Pecker took the stand as the government's first witness, to testify about his role in the alleged secret payment scheme allegedly orchestrated at Trump's behest.

Pecker, a longtime tabloid editor whom Trump called a “close friend,” described the National Enquirer's editorial process as “checkbook journalism.”

“I had the final say on the celebrity side of the magazine,” Pecker said. “We used checkbook journalism. We paid for articles.”

Pecker, who is testifying under subpoena and was granted a non-prosecution agreement, will return to the stand Tuesday.

