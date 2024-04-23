It is time for us to unite, to work, to build the country





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said he respects the decision constitutional Court (MK) regarding the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). The president also called on all parties to unite and continue working for Indonesia's development. “Yes, the government respects the decision of the Constitutional Court which is final and binding,” he said. Jokowi during a press statement after the inauguration of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of post-disaster infrastructure in West Sulawesi, as reported on the official website of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Tuesday (23/4/2024 ). According to the President, through the legal considerations presented, the Constitutional Court declared that the allegations against the government presented by the applicant were not proven. Also read: PDI-P confirms that KPU's trial against PTUN will continue, even if there was a decision by the Constitutional Court The accusations range from fraud, the intervention of the authorities, the politicization of social assistance, the non-neutrality of interim regional leaders up to the mobilization of the authorities. “This is what is important for the government. This!” Jokowi stressed. “And in my opinion, this is the time for us to unite because external geopolitical factors are putting real pressure on all countries. It is time to unite, to work, to develop our country,” he said. -he adds. Not to mention, President Jokowi also stated that he supports his government's transition process to the new government. The head of state promised to prepare the transition process. Also read: After the Constitutional Court's decision, Ganjar-Mahfud is open-minded, the PDI-P gives a rating “And the government supports the transition process from the current government to the new government. We will prepare it because now that the Constitutional Court is in place, all that remains is for the KPU to determine it tomorrow,” he added . Previously, reading the decision in cases number 1/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024 and number 2/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024, the Constitutional Court said that it had dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety. The two files were filed respectively by the number 1 presidential and vice-presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and the number 2 presidential and vice-presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Also read: 5 important points in the Constitutional Court's decision rejecting the lawsuit of Ganjar and Anies regarding the presidential election In their suit before the Constitutional Court, Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud requested that Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka be disqualified and that a new vote be held. Anies-Muhaimin also included an alternative petitum, namely disqualification only for Gibran.

