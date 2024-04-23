On PM Narendra Modi's Mangalsutra remark, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra points to Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered if PM Modi understood the importance of mangalsutra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that the Congress would strip people of their wealth and give it to “infiltrators”, wondering if such a thing had ever happened in 50 years of party rule. As for the mangalsutras, her mother's was sacrificed for the country and her grandmother's gold was donated during the war, she pointed out. Speaking in Bangalore today, Ms Gandhi Vadra asked her audience what they hear these days when they turn on the television. Not projects for their well-being or development, but “insane speeches” and demands. “He says Congress wants to take away your gold, your mangalsutra. The country has been independent for 70 years. Congress has ruled for 55 years. Has anyone stolen your gold or your mangalsutra? When will war was raging, Indira Gandhi gave her gold to the country My mother’s mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country,” she said. “The Prime Minister says they are going to cross 400 seats and change the constitution… sometimes he says it is being abused, or talks about religion. You are among the most qualified cities in the world… do you deserve this ?” she says. Prime Minister Modi's comment that the Congress plans to redistribute the country's wealth in favor of “infiltrators” has generated a huge political row since the weekend that has reached the Election Commission. At a rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi had said that the Congress agenda promised that if it came to power, “everyone's assets would be surveyed, it would calculate the gold belonging to mothers and sisters and redistribute it Next”. They “won’t even spare your mangalsutra,” he added. Today, he doubled down on his comments, claiming to have “revealed certain truths” that “scared” Congress. He also said that listening to Hanuman Chalisa had “become a crime in the eyes of the Congress”, recounting an incident in which a man was beaten up in Congress-ruled state Karnataka. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered if the Prime Minister understood the importance of the mangalsutra. “If Modi ji had understood the importance of 'Mangalsutra', he would not have said such things. During demonetization, he took away women's savings. During the farmers' protest, 600 farmers lost their lives. life, thinks Modi-ji about the “Mangalsutra” of these widows?

