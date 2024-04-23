Governor Newsom announces seizure of 1.1 million fentanyl pills in past 7 days





WHAT DO YOU WANT TO KNOW?:From April 15-21, the California National Guard Drug Task Force helped seize more than 1.1 million fentanyl pills and 523 pounds of methamphetamine in San Diego County and at the border. SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the success of the state's ongoing counternarcotics operation throughout San Diego County and at the border. Through the California National Guard Drug Task Force, the state assisted in the recovery of 1,120,030 fentanyl pills and 523 pounds of methamphetamine last week, in support of the California County Sheriff's Department San Diego and the US Department of Homeland Security. WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: We are doing our job to keep illegal drugs off the streets of California. Working with our state, local and federal partners, we continue to crack down on drug trafficking in our communities. CALIFORNIAN LEADERSHIP: Crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Governor Newsom in March announcement CalGuard-supported operations in February resulted in the seizure of more than 1 million fentanyl pills in California, including more than 592,900 at the state's ports of entry. Last month, the governor visited the border between California and Mexico and encounter with President Biden and senior White House officials to discuss key issues impacting California, including immigration and border policy. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom joined several states exhorting Congress must act on border security and humanitarian support for local communities. In support of President Biden's bilateral agenda cooperation agreement with China on the fight against narcotics, the governor spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October about combating the transnational transportation of precursor chemicals used to create fentanyl. Last year, the governor increase the number of CalGuard service members deployed to interdict drugs at U.S. ports of entry along the border by about 50 percent. Operations supported by CalGuard resulted in the entry of files of 62,224 pounds of fentanyl in 2023, a 1,066% increase since 2021. CalGuard's coordinated drug interdiction efforts in the state are funded in part by a $30 million investment from California to expand CalGuard's work to prevent drug trafficking by transnational criminal organizations. Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country through American citizens. Since Governor Newsom took office in 2019, California has invested more than 1 billion dollars to crack down on opioid trafficking and enforce the law, fight overdoses, support people suffering from opioid use disorder, and raise awareness about the dangers of opioids. THE Governor's Blueprint to Combat the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis provides a comprehensive framework for deepening the impact of these investments.

