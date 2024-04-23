Erdogan heads to Iraq with water, oil and security as key issues





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Baghdad on Monday for his first state visit to Iraq in more than a decade.with water, oil and thorny regional security issues at the center of the meetings. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed Erdogan upon his arrival at Baghdad airport in a ceremony with great fanfare. The visit comes at a time of high tension in the Middle East due to the war in Gaza and fears of an escalation between Israel and Iran. Erdogan and Sudani returned to their countries' traditional positions, while highlighting issues they could work on together. Soudani welcomed the signing of a “strategic framework agreement” to “build sustainable cooperation in all areas” through permanent commissions on “security, energy and the economy”. In addition to the signing of 24 memorandums of understanding, the meetings focused in particular on the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK). For decades, Turkey has operated military bases in northern Iraq to fight the rebel group, which Ankara and its Western allies consider a “terrorist organization.” The central government in Baghdad and Kurdish autonomous authorities have been accused of tolerating Turkey's military activities to protect economic ties with Ankara. “We discussed joint measures that can be taken against the PKK and its extensions, which attack Turkey from Iraqi territory,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference. “I expressed to my counterparts my firm conviction that the presence of the PKK on Iraqi territory will end more quickly if it is officially declared a terrorist organization,” he insisted. Water is another hot topic, as dams built by Turkey on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers have worsened Iraq's water shortage. The two countries signed a new 10-year agreement on this issue, with the aim of “improving water management” on the two rivers, said Mr. Soudani, in order to achieve a “common and equitable administration water resources. Also on the agenda was the “Development Road”, an ambitious 1,200 km road and rail project linking the Gulf to Turkey via Iraq by 2030. On Monday, in the presence of Erdogan and Sudani, four ministers representing Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar signed a “quadripartite memorandum of understanding” regarding their cooperation on this project, according to an Iraqi statement. After Baghdad, the Turkish leader also visited Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/erdogan-visits-iraq-with-water-oil-and-security-key-issues/20240423170027199252.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos