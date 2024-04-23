Politics
Ladakh protest movement challenges Narendra Modi
Ladakh may be one of India's smallest territories in terms of population, but it generates a political headache for Narendra Modi as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a third term.
Situated in the Himalayan mountain range, bordering China and Pakistan, Ladakh is currently witnessing a strong people's movement against the feeling of political marginalization and against the development policies emanating from the Union government in New Delhi.
The protests are taking place in a region that occupies an important geostrategic position despite its small population. This demonstrates some of the challenges the BJP faces in trying to advance its project in a huge country made up of many different regional and ethnic communities.
Covering approximately fifty-nine thousand square kilometers of territory, Ladakh is home to nearly three hundred thousand inhabitants spread across its two districts, Leh and Kargil. For comparison, India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, is about four times larger than Ladakh, but has a population of almost 240 million. Leh has a Buddhist majority, while Kargil's population is predominantly Shia Muslims.
As a Union Territory (UT), Ladakh is distinct from the twenty-eight states of India and is directly administered by the Union Government. Unlike most other UTs, which have been in place for decades, it was only created in 2019 as part of a decision by the Indian parliament to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Article 370 of the constitution. Ladakh was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir, which also became a UT in the process.
Jammu and Kashmir is now slightly smaller than Ladakh, but has a much larger population (over twelve million people). Ladakh's geographic location has motivated the Indian government to increase its military spending in the region to defend its borders against an assertive China. Unlike some other UTs, Ladakh does not have an elected parliament, although the Modis government had earlier promised to grant it one.
Environmentalist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk launched a twenty-one-day climate fast on March 6, seeking to raise awareness of the need to safeguard the region's indigenous tribal cultures and fragile ecosystems.
In this effort, he was supported by the Apex Body of Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgamation of various religious-political bodies. These two groups were formed to represent the people of Leh and Kargil respectively in talks with the High Powers Committee that the Union government had set up to resolve the problems of Ladakhis.
As national elections began on April 19 and will continue until early June, the protests in Ladakh pose a challenge to the BJP-led government, which has already made several commitments to the people of the region.
The BJP promised in its 2019 election manifesto to grant Ladakh autonomous political structures under the Sixth program of the Indian Constitution. This encouraged people to vote for the BJP in elections to the National Parliament, Lok Sabha and the Autonomous Ladakh Hill Development Council in Leh. However, the BJP subsequently chose not to fulfill its promises.
In May 2020, deadly clashes took place between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of twenty Indian soldiers and three Chinese soldiers. Some intelligence reports suggest that China controls almost a thousand square kilometers of Ladakh. The region also shares a border with Pakistan, and the 1999 Kargil War between Indian and Pakistani forces put it on the international media agenda.
These border skirmishes and China's slow capture of Ladakh's pastures have added to the region's importance, attracting the attention of policymakers. According to Wangchuk, the nomadic pastoral Changpa tribes of Ladakh are facing a double attack: in the north, they are losing land to Chinese incursions, while in the south, big Indian companies are taking their prime pastures by force.
So far, the Modis government has paid no attention to Wangchuk's protests. His twenty-one day hunger strike ended on March 26. He, however, vowed to continue fighting for the rights of the people of Ladakh. The popular movement has now entered a second phase with women from various socio-religious backgrounds beginning a ten-day hunger strike.
Wangchuk also announced plans to hold a Pashmina march from Leh to the Changtang Valley, highlighting the loss of grazing land to China in border villages where the Indian and Chinese states have never clearly demarcated the border. The Changpas, who live along the Line of Actual Control, are the most affected by this conflict.
Without safeguarding indigenous tribal rights, in addition to encroachment on China's land, there is a new danger of resource exploitation by industrialists in these border villages. This could potentially force the nomads to flee to Leh.
The BJP government imposed two orders to prevent the Pashmina march from taking place on April 7 and 17. The orders were issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows authorities to ban gatherings of four or more people.
For decades, residents of the predominantly Buddhist Ladakh region have accused Kashmir's dominant political forces, such as the National Conference or the People's Democratic Party, of discrimination and paternalism. Historically, the politics of Jammu and Kashmir in its former borders have focused on Kashmir. Both the Jammu and Ladakh regions complain of undue emphasis on the valley at their expense.
There have been periodic protests and agitations in Ladakh demanding separation from Jammu and Kashmir. The Ladakhis believed that by moving away from the existing state, they could protect themselves from the effects of the civil war in the valley. During the winter months, the entire Ladakh region remains cut off from the rest of the country for almost six months. Its remoteness and inaccessibility strengthened the argument for the creation of a separate territorial unit.
Ladakh existed as an independent state until its annexation under the Dogra ruler after its conquest by the Sikh general Zorawar Singh in 1834, which made it part of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the Anglo-Sikh War of the 1840s, the British East India Company established Jammu and Kashmir as a princely state under its hegemony, and remained under British control until decolonization in 1947 The three main constituent parts of the region Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh each had their own forms of religious and cultural heterogeneity.
Ladakh, first member of the Lok Sabha, Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, began demanding UT status in the 1950s. Another MP, Thupstan Chhewang, responded to the call more recently. Chhewang was first elected in 2004 with the support of the Ladakh Union Territorial Front (LUTF). The LUTF later merged with the BJP and Chhewang was elected as a BJP MP in 2018, although he quickly resigned from the partyaccusing him of failing to keep his promises made to the people of Ladakh.
On August 5, 2019, the New Delhi government separated Ladakh from the valley and made it a UT. While the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act established two UTs, only Jammu and Kashmir had a legislature, while Ladakh was denied its own assembly. China has strongly criticized the decision to convert Ladakh into a UT. Some commentators have argued that by repealing Article 370, the Modis government has given China an opportunity to intervene in Kashmir.
The decision was initially greeted with huge celebrations in the streets of Ladakh. However, the party atmosphere did not last long. While the demand for UT status has always been strong in Leh district, the people of Kargil I didn't feel the sameand there were protests in Kargil demanding restoration of Article 370. Former BJP MP Chhewang is now involved in protests for an assembly in Ladakh and safeguarding tribal rights.
The fact that Leh and Kargil are now joining forces to fight for a Ladakhi identity represents a profound change in the political landscape of the region. While Kargil has long tended to align with political parties in the valley, Leh has been more inclined to support national parties like the BJP. For this reason, one of the demands of the protest movement is to create two Lok Sabha seats in Ladakh, one for each district.
The movement has four main demands: recognition of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution; granting state status to the region; the creation of a Public Service Commission; and two parliamentary seats. Of these, the call for autonomy under the Sixth Schedule is the most important.
The Sixth Schedule, which provides for certain tribal areas to become autonomous entities, is currently administered in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. It protects tribal people by authorizing the creation of autonomous district councils and regional councils, elected bodies with the power to administer tribal areas and make laws on land, public health and agriculture.
Almost 97 percent of the population Ladakh is tribal, and its residents argue that recognition under the Sixth Schedule would protect Ladakh's environment and its indigenous tribal culture from demographic change and resource exploitation by outsiders.
Representatives of the ABL and KDA held four rounds of talks with the High-level committee formed in December 2023. As the talks failed to produce any results, both organizations called for the Leh Chalo protests, which paralyzed normal life on February 3. The last round of talks ended on March 4 without any concrete results, which resulted in the first phase of the movement beginning with the Wangchuks fast.
The movement is garnering support from all corners of India, with some famous personalities traveling to Leh to show solidarity with the protesters. It seems likely that the BJP will lose its Lok Sabha seat in Ladakh once this year's elections are over. The protesters are not opposed to all development projects in Ladakh, they simply want the local population to have a say in these projects. This time, they are in no mood to retreat.
|
