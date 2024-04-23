Call him President Trump, pretty please





Donald Trump is shrinking. Not by choice and not without a fight, but the bombast and bluster that has kept his public persona afloat is fading at least in these early days of the New York criminal trial in which he is accused of falsifying records commercial to influence the 2016 elections.

Every day, Trump is forced to sit in a Lower Manhattan courtroom where the hallways are lined with industrial fans, the lighting is best suited for autopsies, the walls are the color of dust, the woodwork feels tacky and the wires and the wires are lying around. the cables connecting the speakers and monitors make everything look dismal from the last century. Trump's designated seat is in a burgundy padded chair among his lawyers. They insist on calling him President Trump rather than just Mr. Trump. He earned the title, his lawyer Todd Blanche said, he was our 45th president. He is being thrown this bone of authority and prestige at a time when he is stripped of both. The man who loves buildings with panoramic views framed in gleaming gold needs to settle into a space that exudes musty claustrophobia.

Trump's lawyers speak for him while he sits mostly in silence, his raspy voice reduced to an occasional whisper in his lawyers' ears. He sits, sometimes with his eyes closed and his head bowed, sometimes removed from the problem that his lawyers, the prosecutors and the judge are solving. Most of the time he nods and shakes his head, sometimes vigorously, like an agitated mime.

The first day of jury selection merged into the second, then whoosh, the jury was seated, the trial was in its second week, and the first witness was called. David Pecker, the former CEO of the company that published the National Enquirer, was a longtime friend of Trump. The prosecution called Pecker to discuss his relationship with Trump, which allegedly evolved into a plot to bury negative stories about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign while highlighting potentially damaging stories about his political opponents.

Through it all, the accused is just a blur in a red tie. Then a blue striped tie. Then a plain blue tie. Then a red striped tie. Then a blue tie. And so on. His French cuffed shirt is sometimes stretched over his waist. His suit jacket hangs over his shoulder. The court cartoonists do not treat him kindly. He is slumped and gaunt-faced, his hair lying on his head like a tattered ship's sail filled with air.

Most of the time, Trump wears an American flag pin affixed to his lapel, as political candidates do. But he sits and reports under the instructions of Justice Juan Mercans of the New York Supreme Court, as defendants must do. Trump was rewarded by the electorate for his unfiltered speech, for his abusive verbiage and for his ease with hurling insults and denouncing unflattering facts as fake news. Now his ability to speak about witnesses and the jury at trial is tied to a gag order that the prosecution says he has already violated nearly a dozen times. Any meow risks putting him in disagreement with the judge. As a political candidate, Trump popularized the phrase fake news, using it as a shield to protect himself from criticism, but according to Pecker, Trump was one of the main instigators of the fake news published in the National Enquirer about of his political rivals. Trump used them like a sword.

Trump has been diminished. For the moment. The American justice system has knocked a former president from his high perch. This speaks to a system that can be clumsy, inflexible and discriminatory; but in this case he operated with a certain elegance.

Trump shows up in court with his Secret Service agents, but when he sits down at the defense table, what the public can see in the images captured by photographers is often just the view of a defendant detained by court officers. Instead of men and women in dark suits with earphone wires snaking down their collars, a telltale sign that there's a VIP in the room, the former president is just another defendant under the steely gaze of the police. He has assumed the position of countless other defendants who clumsily try to keep busy, fix their gaze and hope for the best. Trump is not the most important person in the room. The 12 jurors and the six alternates are. It is their needs to which the judge has, rightly, been most attentive.

When Trump exits the courtroom and his tongue is somewhat relaxed, he holds court in the hallway pontificating and sometimes answering questions from the media. He waves. For safety reasons, metal bicycle racks cordon off the area. The goal is to distance the public from Trump, to keep the media at bay. The result, however, is that Trump finds himself in his own little fenced-in court. He doesn't look like the man whose coat everyone is desperately trying to get at. Instead, he's the guy separated from polite society. He is not in prison, but he is nevertheless behind bars.

Each day, Trump prepares for a photo avalanche when photographers are allowed into the courtroom to capture this moment for the historical record. He tenses his jaw, frowns, and gives a tough-guy glare. The look isn't as dramatic as that captured in Georgia's mugshot taken in connection with her alleged election interference. This one had the advantage or curse of intense lighting and grain. In the New York photos, Trump does not appear to be aiming for the America's Most Wanted title. Instead, he gives the impression of reaching for something higher, something higher. It resembles the expression that often punctuated his photographs of the White House when he sought to telegraph tenacity or determination.

At the time, he had the Oval Office as a backdrop. Through its history and symbolism, it illuminates its occupant with a light like no other. In Room 1530 of the New York County Supreme Court, the light is not as flattering.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2024/04/23/call-him-president-trump-pretty-please/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

