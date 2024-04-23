The president is no longer a member after supporting the opposition BenarNews

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo and his eldest son are no longer members of the ruling party because of their support for an opposition candidate who won this year's presidential election, a senior party official said Tuesday.

Jokowi, who won the presidency twice with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), was seen as having supported opposition Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the president's eldest son instead of his party's candidate. gone, the official said.

However, the president never officially endorsed or expressed support for any candidate in the February elections.

They are no longer members because they decided to be on the opposite side, PDIP leader Komarudin Watubun told BenarNews.

When BenarNews asked Komarudin if the party had expelled Jokowi and his son, he ignored the question, but told Reuters news agency that the two had not been expelled. They ceased to be PDIP members when they decided not to support the party's candidate Ganjar Pranowo for president, Komarudin said, as cited by Reuters.

BenarNews also contacted Ari Dwipayana, coordinator of the President's Special Staff, for Jokowi's comment, but did not receive a response.

Everything is fine, Gibran, the president's son and vice president-elect, said when reporters asked him to comment on Komarudin's statement that he was no longer a member of PDIP, CNN Indonesia reported.

Jokowi, who joined PDIP in 2004, used the party as a vehicle to run in the Surakarta (Solo) municipal elections, which he won twice. Subsequently, he won the Jakarta governorship election and then two consecutive presidential elections, the maximum allowed by the constitution, with the same party.

Gibran followed his father's path. He became mayor of Surakarta in 2020, supported by the PDIP, which he joined a year earlier.

Jokowi-Megawati Fault

However, ties have been strained for more than a year between PDIP president and founder Megawati Sukarnoputri, also a former president, and Jokowi. The two were once close, running for president and vice president respectively in the 2009 elections, and she allowed him to run for president in the following elections.

Some analysts said the two men disagreed over who should get the party's nod for the 2024 presidential race. Others said they split after their supporters began making protests. pressure on Jokowi to support a successor who could continue his policies and programs.

Local media also reported throughout last year that, according to party members, Megawati had not appreciated alleged signs that Jokowi was trying to build a political dynasty.

However, both parties have denied any distance between them.

By October, no formal acknowledgment or denial of a breakup was necessary because things couldn't have gotten any clearer.

Prabowo, currently Minister of Defense, chosen Gibran as running mate, just one week after aconstitutional CourtThis decision allowed the 36-year-old descendant of Widodo to run for the post of vice president.

A former general. Prabowo, leader of the Great Indonesian Movement (Gerindra) party, may have I thought he would benefit from it even an indirect association with Jokowi, who at the time enjoyed a popularity rating of 76%.

Presidents are not allowed to declare their support for a candidate, but few believe Jokowi did not tacitly support the Prabowo-Gibran ticket.

In the February 14 elections, Prabowo received 58.61% of the vote. He had previously failed twice to win the presidency, losing to Jokowi in 2014 and 2019.

He far outpaced former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who received 24.9 percent, and former Central Java governor Ganjar, who received 16.5 percent.

A vendor sells photos of Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto (top center) and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka (top right) at his kiosk in Jakarta, April 23, 2024. [Bay Ismoyo/AFP]

February's elections were the worst since the country's transition to democracy, two watchdog groups said later that month, citing problems ranging from campaign finance to voter fraud.

The two groups, Indonesia Corruption Watch and KontraS, a human rights group, accused incumbent Jokowi of interfering in the presidential and parliamentary elections and showing favoritism to the winning candidate.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Indonesia's Constitutional Court rejected two complaints challenging the result of the February 14 presidential election, removing the final obstacle preventing Prabowo from taking over as leader of the country of 270 million in October .

The PDIP's decision to no longer recognize Jokowi as a party member was the right step, said Dedi Kurnia Syah, executive director of Indonesia Political Opinion, a Jakarta-based group that monitors and surveys mass opinion.

At least this can strengthen the position of the PDIP, so that the party will only consist of pure party members, Dedi told BenarNews.

Moreover, Jokowi's absence from the party would not affect it because it had a strong infrastructure and loyal members, said Hendri Satrio, a political analyst at Paramadina University.

Jokowi was able to become big all this time thanks to the PDIP, even though the party existed long before him, he told BenarNews.