Politics
McConnell blasts Tucker Carlson for demonizing Ukraine aid
Alexander Bolton and the Hill
4 hours ago
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday blasted conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for taking a leading role in demonizing the idea of sending military aid to Ukraine, saying that the he former Fox News host found himself where he should have been all along when he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a megaphone during a flattering interview earlier this year.
I think the demonization of Ukraine started with Tucker Carlson, who I think ended up where he should have been all along, interviewing Vladimir Putin, McConnell said, referring to the interview Carlson's two-hour show with Putin in February, which drew widespread criticism. for not challenging Putin's dubious claims and statements.
He convinced many rank-and-file Republicans that maybe it was a mistake, he said.
Putin dominated most of the interview with Carlson, barely giving him a chance to ask questions as he spoke about Russian history, the breakup of the Soviet Union and the threat of Soviet expansion.
The Russian president later disparaged the experience, saying he was not entirely satisfied with the interview because he did not answer difficult questions.
To be honest, I thought he would behave aggressively and ask supposedly pointed questions. I was not only prepared for this, I wanted it, because it would give me the opportunity to react in the same way, Putin said afterwards.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson then called the interview ridiculous.
We must not fall for this web of lies, especially the idea that Putin is somehow destined to succeed in Ukraine, Johnson said in a video published in February by the Daily Mail.
Carlson defended the interview earlier this year.
And by the way, I should just say up front: I've been accused of being pro-Putin, and I'm not. argued during an appearance on Glenn Becks' BlazeTV+ program in February. And if I was, that's okay too. I am an adult man, an American citizen, I can love or not love whoever I want. I can have any opinion I want.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praises support for Ukraine as Senate poised to pass $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and in Taiwan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite)
Carlson was a leading critic of U.S. involvement in the war before leaving Fox and appears to have had a significant impact on Republican views on the war, something McConnell acknowledged Tuesday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told Carlson a year ago that the war was not a vital national interest.
Although the United States has many vital national interests that are further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia, this is not one of them, DeSantis said in a statement provided to Tucker Carlson Tonight ago is over a year old.
DeSantis faced heavy criticism and later walked back his statement.
On the front page of The Hill
Other high-ranking Republicans have expressed concern about the infiltration of what they view as Russian propaganda into conservative media and among their party's base.
We are seeing anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia communications directly from Russia, some of which we even hear being spoken on the House floor, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said earlier. on the State of the Union on CNN. month.
Even before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Carlson called democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator and asked why the United States was not siding with Russia in the conflict. .
