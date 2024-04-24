After 'Mangalsutra', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'No Hanuman Chalisa' allegation against Congress





“Even practicing one’s faith is becoming problematic,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Tonk. Tonk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after accusing the Congress of planning to redistribute the country's wealth in favor of “infiltrators”, said that simply listening to Hanuman Chalisa had “become a crime in the eyes of the Congress”. Speaking at a meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk district three days before the second phase of the general elections, PM Modi narrated an incident in “Congress-ruled Karnataka” in which a man was beaten while listening to Hanuman Chalisa in his shop. He also doubled down on his comments from yesterday, saying his reporting on the issue has frightened India's opposition bloc. “Here is a poor man who was sitting in his small shop and listening to Hanuman Chalisa. He was beaten severely till he bled… This is how the Congress is running its government in Karnataka,” he said. “Even practicing one's faith becomes problematic… and Rajasthan has first-hand experience of this,” PM Modi said, citing the absence of Congress leaders at the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple in this regard. “The leaders declined the invitation of the temple committee. So their aides and supporters can easily beat up people who listen to Hanuman Chalisa,” he said. PM Modi also spoke about his “wealth for infiltrators” claim that snowballed into a huge political row and reiterated that the main opposition party appeases minorities. “When I arrived in Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented certain truths to the country in my 90-second speech,” PM Modi said. “This created panic among the entire Congress and the INDI alliance. I had brought to the attention of the country the truth that the Congress was hatching a deep conspiracy to seize your assets and distribute them to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and their politics of appeasement. Then why is the Congress so afraid of the truth? Prime Minister Modi said yesterday that the Congress manifesto promises that if they come to power, “everyone's assets will be surveyed, it will calculate the gold belonging to mothers and sisters and then redistribute it. They “will not spare not even your mangalsutra,” he said at a meeting in Rajasthan. The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission over the Prime Minister's speech, demanding immediate action. These “malicious and unprecedented allegations” are intended to “create inter-group enmity, far worse than ever made by a sitting Prime Minister in the history of India,” Congress wrote to the Commission. “This cannot remain unchecked, unanswered and unpunished,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-election-2024-after-mangalsutra-pm-narendra-modis-no-hanuman-chalisa-allegation-against-congress-5505472

