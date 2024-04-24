Catch-and-kill program takes center stage in Trump's secret trial | Donald Trump News





The second day of Donald Trump's criminal trial began Tuesday with New York prosecutors expected to shed light on a capture-and-kill plan allegedly hatched by the former president and the publisher of the National Enquirer to limit the damage caused by unflattering revelations.

The plan was hatched in the run-up to the 2016 election, when Trump found himself in a tight race with Hilary Clinton, his Democratic rival for the White House. Prosecutors said the damage control attempt led to discreet payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump. The Manhattan district attorney alleged that Trump falsified business records to conceal the payments, and that the payment was part of a broader scheme to influence the 2016 election.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, has denied having an affair with Daniels. He was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to Daniels, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced criminal charges.

The tampering charges specifically relate to the alleged mislabeling of reimbursements Trump made to his lawyer, Michael Cohen, who had repaid the $130,000 paid to Daniels in exchange for his silence. But for criminal charges to stick, prosecutors must convince a jury that the false statements were made with the intent to commit another crime.

In opening statements Monday, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo indicated prosecutors would focus on a broader alleged plan to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's defense, meanwhile, said the former president was innocent, while his lawyer, Todd Blanche, argued there was nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy.

Prosecutors began questioning David Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirers and a longtime friend of Trump's, on Tuesday in an effort to establish a pattern of Trump's behavior.

Beyond the payments to Daniels, prosecutors also detailed two other instances in which Trump allegedly sought to suppress negative stories through his ties to Pecker, who edits the tabloid known for publishing accounts of scandalous affairs and bad celebrity behaviors.

The payments included $150,000 paid by American Media, the parent company of the National Enquirer, to Karen McDougal, who also alleged an affair with Trump. The company acknowledged that the payment was specifically used to buy and bury the story.

US media also paid the Trump Tower doorman $30,000 for an article claiming Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock.

The defense argued that neither the secret payments nor the so-called catch-and-kill programs are inherently illegal.

Prosecutors alleged that coordination between Pecker and Trump and the timing of the capture-and-kill program during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election, as Trump faced political fallout from another scandal, were evidence of a larger criminal effort under the auspices of New York. law to promote or prevent the election of any person to public office by unlawful means.

They also argued that the hush money-related document falsifications were paid to conceal violations of federal campaign finance law and New York state tax law.

But before a witness took the stand Tuesday, the proceedings began with a debate over a gag order issued last month by Judge Juan Merchan against Trump, which barred the former president from speaking or posting about social media about one of the potential witnesses in the trial. .

Prosecutors alleged that Trump repeatedly violated that order and called on Merchan to take action against him.

The defense claimed that Trump's social media posts defended against personal attacks.

In an exchange, Judge Merchan warned Trump's lawyer, Blanche, that you are losing credibility with the court.

During a break, Trump used his Truth Social platform to condemn the judge as very confrontational.

Everyone has the right to talk and lie about me, but I don't have the right to defend myself? he wrote. It’s a kangaroo court; the judge should recuse himself.

While Trump currently faces three other criminal cases, the New York trial is the only one expected to conclude before the November election.

In Georgia, Trump faces state charges related to an alleged campaign to pressure election officials to change the state's vote count in the 2020 election.

He faces a federal criminal case in Florida related to classified documents he allegedly removed from the White House and a separate federal case in Washington, D.C. related to allegations that he tried to overturn the election results of 2020.

