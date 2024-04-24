



Intellectual Briefing / IntelBrief: Erdogan visits Iraq to discuss security, trade, water and energy issues

Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Pool photo via AP Bottom line at the front Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Iraq yesterday, the first time the Turkish leader has made the trip in more than a decade, with a host of issues on the agenda, including discussions related to the fight against terrorism, trade, water and energy.

At the top of the priority list is counterterrorism cooperation, including the issue of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist group that has long waged an insurgency in southeastern Trkiye while maintaining its headquarters in northern Iraq.

There are growing concerns that the PKK could threaten the prospects of Iraq's Development Highway, a new rail and road infrastructure project that aims to connect Trkiye to the Persian Gulf.

Energy and water were discussed at length in an effort to help resolve disputes related to each, including an oil pipeline that has remained dormant since March last year, and Iraqi concerns that construction of he Turkish dam has eased the flow of water into Iraq from the Tigris and Tigris Rivers. Euphrates Rivers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Iraq yesterday, the first time the Turkish leader has made this trip in more than a decade. Erdogan last visited Iraq in 2011, when he was Trkiye's prime minister. A host of issues are on the agenda for Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, including discussions related to counterterrorism, trade, water and energy. During his visit, Erdogan also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid. At a joint press conference, Erdogan said: I believe that my visit and the agreements just signed will constitute a new turning point in relations between Trkiye and Iraq. This visit constitutes a step forward in resetting bilateral relations between Ankara and Baghdad, enshrined in a strategic framework agreement that covers the litany of issues of common interest. In total, more than twenty separate MoUs were signed during the visit, including on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, health and education. Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi agreed with Erdogan's assessment, emphasizing that Erdogan's trip to Iraq represents a major starting point in Iraqi-Turkish relations. At the top of the priority list is counterterrorism cooperation, namely addressing the issue of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist group adhering to Marxist-Leninist ideology and seeking to establish an autonomous Kurdish state. in parts of Trkiye. , Iraq, Iran and Syria. The group has long waged an insurgency in southeastern Trkiye while maintaining its headquarters in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq. The United States declared the group a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) in 1997, although it has joined forces with Kurdish groups seen by Ankara as PKK affiliates in the fight against the so-called Islamic State in Syria. The PKK has been active since the 1980s and is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people as a result of its long-running guerrilla insurgency. Trkiye appears to be preparing for a major offensive against the PKK this summer, aiming to deal a serious blow to the group and, in doing so, establish a 3,040-kilometer security corridor along the border. An important element of security cooperation between Iraq and Trkiye will focus on strengthening border patrols and eliminating any terrorist or insurgent strongholds on the countries' respective borders. A meeting last month between the foreign ministers of Iraq and Trkiye laid the groundwork for this week's discussions, with the Iraqi National Security Council imposing a ban on the PKK in March, although Baghdad did not go to the point of declaring the PKK a terrorist organization. Trkiye has a recent history of ground incursions and airstrikes targeting suspected PKK enclaves in Iraqi Kurdistan. Baghdad has complained about the violation of its sovereignty, so this week's talks aim to resolve the issue going forward. Al-Sudani made clear that Baghdad would ensure that Iraqi soil was not used as a launching pad for attacks against any country in the region. There are growing concerns that the PKK could threaten the prospects of Iraq's Development Highway, a new rail and road infrastructure project that aims to connect Trkiye to the Persian Gulf. The ambitious transit corridor project is intended to rival the Suez Canal and is part of a $17 billion deal signed by Iraq, Trkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 1,200-kilometer Iraq Development Highway would connect Grand Faw Port to Basra, Iraq, Trkiye and Europe through transportation and logistics infrastructure. The megaproject faces significant competitors, including China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Beijing's flagship foreign policy initiative, as well as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) , announced for the first time during the G20. Summit last September in New Delhi. A memorandum of understanding for IMEC was signed by the United States, India, European Union, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany and Italy. Energy and water were discussed at length in an effort to help resolve disputes related to each. Discussions also focused on resuming oil transportation via a pipeline in northern Iraq to Trkiye, which has been closed since March last year. An arbitration court ruled that Trkiye must pay Iraq about $1.5 billion for revenue from oil exports that bypassed the Iraqi central government in Baghdad. Legal and technical issues have delayed the process of reopening the pipeline. Lost revenue from the pipeline cost Iraq about $14 billion in total, according to an estimate by the Kurdistan Oil Industry Association. Restoring oil supplies will require further negotiations, according to people closely involved in the talks. Negotiations will continue with the regional government and oil producers.

