redistribution of wealth: Congress manifesto or “redistribution of wealth”? PM Modi's allegations spark political storm. Here's what Manmohan Singh said in 2006

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his criticism of the Congress party, alleging its intention to redistribute wealth based on the promise of a “nationwide socio-economic and caste census” in his program. Prime Minister Modi linked the promise to a 2006 statement by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, suggesting that the Congress, if elected, would redistribute wealth to Muslims.At a rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of planning to redistribute assets among those with more children, referencing Singh's 2006 speech. He repeated these accusations at subsequent rallies, asserting that a Congress government would investigate the income and property of individuals and redistribute them.“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims have the first right to the property of the country. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have the most children”, declared the Prime Minister. Modi had said at the Rajasthan rally.Since then, the Prime Minister has repeated this accusation at all his electoral rallies. “They have set their sights on your hard-earned money and property. Congress Shahzada (prince) says if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much and owns how much property, how many vehicles, your fixed deposits .Not only this, their government will take back the property and redistribute it. This is what their election manifesto says…, he said at a rally in Aligarh.



Reiterating his comments, PM Modi on Monday again said, “Your Mangalsutra will not be safe under Congress rule”, adding that the Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on people's income and property . He made similar allegations on Tuesday at a rally in Rajasthan. “I have presented to the country the truth that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to seize your wealth and distribute it among the 'selected' people,” he said.Congressional Response and Complaint to the EC

In response to Prime Minister Modi's attacks, the Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking cancellation of Prime Minister Modi's candidature. They called Prime Minister Modi a “serial offender” and accused him of undermining the dignity of the Constitution by violating the principle of secularism.

“India must shine for all”: what Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in 2006

Clarifying the context of Singh's 2006 statement, the then Prime Minister's Office issued a statement noting that the “first demand for resources” referred to all priority areas, including SC, ST, OBC, women, children and minorities. The declaration underlines the government's commitment to the welfare of the weaker and marginalized sections, while ensuring that India's progress benefits all segments of society.

As Manmohan Singh's speech sparked controversy, the then Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on December 10, 2006.

The statement clarified that the “first request for resources” refers not just to Muslims but to all “priority” areas, including “SCS, STS, OBCS, women, children and minorities.”

“It is clear from the above that the Prime Minister's reference to the 'first demand for resources' refers to all the 'priority' areas listed above, including programs to improve SCS, STS, OBCS, women, children and minorities,” the statement said.

“It is also worth noting that these observations by the Prime Minister were made after discussing the very strong performance of the Indian economy over the past few months and the hope that the economy would continue to do well, creating new revenues and employment opportunities for all sections of society,” he adds.

Highlighting the need to pay special attention to the vulnerable sections of the society, the statement said: “Even though the wealthier sections of the society will benefit from this process, it is the responsibility of the government to pay special attention to the well-being of the weakest and marginalized. sections.”

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that 'India must shine, but shine for all',” the statement said.

Congress Manifesto Objectives for 2024

In its 2024 Lok Sabha manifesto, the Congress promised a comprehensive socio-economic caste census to enumerate castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. The manifesto also mentions tackling wealth and income inequality through policy changes and the creation of an authority to oversee the distribution of government and surplus land to the poor.

With his 'mangalsutra' remark, PM Modi said, “The Congress manifesto says that they will calculate gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute this property.”

In response to this, the Congress said that although it has mentioned economic disparities in its platform, it does not talk about “redistribution” and is in favor of a “complete socio-economic census of castes”.

The Congress, in its 'Nyay Patra', promised to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic census of castes.

“The Congress will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on this data, we will strengthen the affirmative action agenda “, we can read in the manifesto.

“Congress will establish an authority to oversee the distribution of government and surplus land to the poor in accordance with land ceiling laws,” it said.

“We will tackle growing wealth and income inequality through appropriate policy changes,” he adds.

(With contributions from TOI)