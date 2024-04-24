Witness Alvin Bragg smiles at Donald Trump





Former tabloid executive David Pecker, the first witness to appear in former President Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal case, smiled at the defense table as he left the courtroom for a short break Tuesday.

Pecker, a longtime publisher of the National Enquirer and friend of the former president, was called to testify by prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Bragg accused Trump of falsifying business records to conceal an alleged hush money payment to an adult film actress during the 2016 election.

While on the stand Tuesday morning, Pecker detailed a meeting he had with Trump and his former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, in 2015 to discuss how the National Enquirer could publish stories that would have benefited Trump's first bid for the White House. Such articles would include positive articles about the former president or negative headlines attacking his opponents.

As the courtroom headed into a short recess shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Pecker smiled at Trump, who is required as a criminal defendant to attend all hearings in the trial unless otherwise authorized by Judge Juan Merchan.

The context

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts included in Bragg's indictment, accusing prosecutors of launching a “witch hunt” against him to hurt his chances of taking back the White House in November.

Prosecutors say the former president falsified records to conceal his reimbursements to Cohen, who paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign to keep her silent about an alleged extramarital affair between her and Trump.

Cohen, who is expected to serve as a key witness against his former boss in the Manhattan trial, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2018 in connection with hush money payments and other unrelated crimes.

What we know

Prosecutors say Pecker's coordination with Cohen and Trump, which the former tabloid executive described as “highly, highly confidential,” was part of a “conspiracy” to cover up several scandals involving Trump and possible extramarital affairs during his candidacy in 2016.

According to Pecker, he told the former president that he could be the “eyes and ears” of his campaign when they met in 2015. He also said that the agreement between him, Cohen and Trump had no not been put in writing and was an agreement between “friends.”

After Tuesday's short recess, Pecker testified about a time in 2015 when the then-editor of the National Enquirer reported him about a report that a man, who claimed to be a doorman from Trump Tower, wanted to sell a story to the tabloid. about Trump allegedly fathering an illegitimate child with a maid.

Pecker said he called Cohen after hearing about the report, who categorically denied the accusations against Trump. In order to cover up the allegations, the National Enquirer paid the gatekeeper $30,000 to buy the rights to the story. The jury was also able to see an AMI agreement concluded between the tabloid and the gatekeeper.

Pecker said he believed the story would have been “the National Enquirer's biggest seller since the death of Elvis Presley” if the tabloid had published the information. He also told the jury that the accusations against Trump were “absolutely 1,000 percent false” but that he decided to buy the rights to the story because if it had “run in another publication or a other media, it would have been very embarrassing for the campaign.” “.

Views

Several commentators said Pecker's testimony helped prove that Trump was part of a “fake news” system, something the former president has repeatedly accused others of perpetuating.

Ron Filipkowski, an outspoken Trump critic and editor-in-chief of the progressive media outlet Meidas Touch, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that “the irony of Trump proposing 'Fake News!' » The epithet to describe the mainstream media is that he was literally running an orchestrated and coordinated Fake News operation with David Pecker at the time. “

X user Brooklyn Dad Defiant, who is also a staunch critic of Trump, said in his own post that the former president's claims about “fake news and people cheating and rigging elections” were not “only projections”.

He added that Trump “literally conspired with Pecker to spread false stories about Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, while hiding his own sordid truth from the public, just to win an election.”

“I absolutely don't like Cruz or Rubio, but he lied about people having wives and kids and blamed them for his own disgusting behavior,” the X user added.

Cruz and Rubio are Republican senators who ran against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016. Pecker said Tuesday that he asked the National Enquirer to publish a number of articles attacking the two lawmakers after they entered into a agreement with Trump in 2015.

Newsweek contacted the Trump campaign, Rubio and Cruz by email for comment Monday afternoon.

And after?

Court was adjourned Tuesday after Pecker gave more than two hours of testimony.

The day ended without Merchan giving a final ruling on whether Trump could be held in contempt and fined for violating his silence order in the matter.

Prosecutors had called for Trump to be held accountable early Tuesday after the former president and his campaign posted a dozen social media posts that Bragg's office said “pose a very real threat” to judiciary process.

Trump told reporters as he left the courthouse Tuesday that he “would love to say anything I think, but I'm restricted because of a gag order,” according to CNN's reporting on the matter.

Updated 4/23/24, 2:55 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

