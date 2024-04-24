How the National Enquirer helped Donald Trump's campaign





UPDATE: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, on the witness stand today at Donald Trump's secret trial, detailed the tens of thousands of dollars the tabloid paid to “catch and kill” potentially embarrassing stories during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Pecker, who considered Trump a friend and asset, told jurors he paid $30,000 to bury a “false” claim that The Apprentice host fathered a child out of wedlock. Pecker made clear to jurors that the purpose of the payment was to protect Trump and his 2016 Republican presidential campaign from “potential embarrassment.”

As Trump looked on, the former CEO of the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media (AMI), said that in 2016 he bought exclusive rights to — then killed — the story as a gatekeeper of Trump Tower in New York claimed real estate. Mogul had a child with his governess. Pecker said that when he told Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, about the deal, Cohen responded, “The boss will be very happy.” »

It was the first of three times in 2016 that Pecker employed a “catch and kill” strategy to contain stories that could have been politically damaging to Trump, according to prosecutors.

The final payment, $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, was made not by Pecker but by Cohen. Trump's payoff to Cohen is at the heart of the Manhattan district attorney's case, which says Trump and his allies broke state business and campaign finance laws to carry out “a scheme criminal aimed at corrupting the 2016 presidential election.”

Trump, through his lawyers in court and in testy remarks outside the courtroom, has denied paying Cohen for anything other than routine legal work. He also denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels.

Trump on Tuesday called a silence order barring him from criticizing likely witnesses, including Cohen, “disgraceful” and “totally unconstitutional” and held up a stack of white papers that he said were reprints of articles calling the affair of the silence of “imposture”. », Reports the media pool.

“I'm not allowed to talk, but people are allowed to talk about me,” Trump said after the day's hearing ended. Judge Juan Merchan must also decide whether Trump violated the judge's order of silence – as prosecutors claim – against attacks on trial witnesses, jurors and others working on the case, and whether it must find him in contempt and fine him for posts on social media and campaign websites targeting Cohen, Daniels and the jury candidates.

Trump complained to backroom reporters that he wasn't even sure he could republish published criticism of the case without violating the silence order.

Pecker, a witness reluctant to testify under subpoena, today gave jurors a lengthy overview of “checkbook journalism” as practiced by the National Enquirer and other media celebrity news and gossip publications Americans he supervised who paid anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $10,000 or more to sources. and tipsters.

Pecker described the “great, mutually beneficial relationship” he had with Trump, whom he said he met in the late 1980s at Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in West Palm Beach. Trump's image helped sell newsstand copies of the National Enquirer, particularly after the Trump-hosted NBC reality shows, The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice, became hits in the 2000s and 2010s.

Trump was sharing exclusive information with Pecker about grades and apprentice candidates vying for a position in the Trump Organization — or being told “You're fired” on-air by Trump. The information boosted the National Enquirer's sales — “and I needed help,” Pecker added during questioning by Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass.

When Trump began flirting with a presidential run, the National Enquirer conducted a poll of its readers, saying 80 percent of them liked the idea, Pecker testified. When Trump launched his presidential campaign in June 2015, descending the escalator at Trump Tower with his wife, Melania Trump, Pecker was among the guests watching inside the Fifth Avenue building's atrium.

“No one deserves to be there more than you,” Pecker testified that Cohen told him.

Cohen became an intermediary between Pecker and Trump and the pace of their calls quickened as Trump's campaign took off, Pecker said.

When he was summoned to Trump Tower for a meeting in August 2015, “I thought I was going to be asked something,” Pecker said, because that was usually what Cohen was calling for.

Prosecutors say the capture-and-kill plan was hatched in that meeting between Pecker, Trump, Cohen and Hope Hicks, the campaign spokeswoman who previously worked for a media relations firm owned by Pecker as press contact for Star magazine.

Before Pecker paid Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin, he asked Enquirer editor Dylan Howard to look into the story. Howard hired a private investigator and administered a polygraph test to Sajudin and concluded that her story was “1,000 percent, absolutely false,” Pecker said.

“So why are we paying $30,000 for a fake story,” Steinglass asked him.

“I made the decision to buy the story because of the potential embarrassment it would cause for the campaign and for Mr. Trump,” Pecker said.

Pecker said he also amended the company's standard pay-as-you-go agreement to give AMI ownership of the story in perpetuity and, on Cohen's advice, added a clause requiring Sajudin to pay $1,000,000 in damages if he broke the agreement. Jurors were shown a screenshot of the amended agreement.

Pecker said he ultimately released Sajudin from the deal because, as he told Cohen, he was “difficult to deal with” and becoming a “problem”, and he could always try to sell the story even in the face of a seven-figure penalty. . Cohen persuaded Pecker to wait until after the election. Jurors were then shown an email to Sajudin dated Dec. 9, 2016, releasing him from the deal.

The process repeated itself when Enquirer editor Howard learned of a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who had published an article in early 2016 about a year-long affair she said having had with Trump, married. Pecker again tasked Howard to dig deeper into the allegation, and Howard conducted a 2-3 hour interview with McDougal in Los Angeles in June 2016 and reported that McDougal claimed to have received an offer of $8 million for his story from another media.

Pecker doubted it, but as the vetting process unfolded, he sensed concern from the Trump camp. “Michael was very agitated,” Pecker said of Cohen. “It seemed like he was under a lot of pressure to get the answer right away. He kept calling and each time he seemed more anxious.

Pecker said he assumed the pressure was coming from Trump, but he wasn't sure until one day, with Pecker at an event in New Jersey, Trump called him directly to talk about McDougal and asked him: “What do you think?”

Pecker paid McDougal $150,000 to uncover and kill the story — and prosecutors say he was still waiting to be reimbursed for that expense when Daniels' allegation surfaced a month before Election Day.

Pecker is expected to resume his testimony Thursday. The trial does not take place on Wednesday.

PREVIOUSLY: David Pecker, former CEO of American Media, parent company of the National Enquirer, told jurors today how the tabloid helped Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with positive articles about the candidate and negative articles and sensationalists about its rivals.

In an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower, Pecker pledged the resources of his tabloid publishing empire to help Trump, his friend and frequent cover subject, get elected president.

“They asked me what I could do and what the magazines could do to help the campaign,” Pecker said on the stand, recalling a meeting with Trump, lawyer Michael Cohen and campaign spokeswoman 2016 Trump President Hope Hicks.

“I said what I would do: I would post positive articles about Mr. Trump and I would post negative articles about his opponents,” Mr. Pecker told jurors questioned by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass during a second day of testimony in silence. financial lawsuit against Trump.

Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer, said he also told Trump, “I'll be your eyes and ears,” explaining, “If I hear anything negative about you or if I hear anything about women telling stories, I will inform Michael Cohen. »

In some cases, Pecker said they would send articles to Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, for review before publication.

Pecker said he asked AMI's chief content officer and Enquirer editor Dylan Howard to notify bureaus on the East and West Coasts that they should flag Trump stories for review. examined. “I said all the stories that are out there about Donald Trump, about his family, about the election, I want you to look at those stories and bring them to me…and then I said we'll have to talk with Michael Cohen .

If a story were to remain out of the public eye, Pecker said he would help his friend Donald Trump by purchasing exclusive rights to the source's unflattering information and then burying the story.

This arrangement arose from the meeting which lasted 20 to 25 minutes and was never put into writing, Pecker said:

“It was just an agreement between friends,” Mr. Pecker testified.

The result was a steady diet of articles in Pecker's tabloid, National Enquirer, praising Trump and skewering his opponents based on information provided to Pecker by Cohen, the former editor testified.

Jurors saw a collection of Enquirer headlines in all caps displayed on a video screen. including “MELANIA TRUMP: HOW SHE HOPED DONALD WOULD COME FOR PRESIDENT” and “DONALD TRUMP BEAT HILLARY IN KEY SWING STATE POLL.”

For the naysayers, the headlines included: “BUNGLING SURGEON BEN CARSON LEFT A SPONGE IN PATIENT’S BRAIN!” » and “TED CRUZ SHAMED BY PORN STAR.”

Ted Johnson contributed to this report.

