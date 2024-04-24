China disbands its Strategic Support Force, focused on cyber and space





CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand China has disbanded and replaced its Strategic Support Force, a key component of the People's Liberation Army's modernization efforts. The Strategic Support Force, or SSF, was established on December 31, 2015. It existed for just over eight years. After China disbanded the ESF on April 19, it established an Information Support Force, with President Xi Jinping present at his inauguration ceremony in Beijing the same day. Its first commander is Lieutenant General Bi Yi, former deputy commander of the security forces. The Information Support Force is directly subordinate to the Central Military Commission, the main political party body that oversees China's armed forces. Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said the change is part of building a strong army and is a strategic step to establish a new service and weapons system. and improve the structure of modern military forces. He added that the Information Support Force underpins the coordinated development and application of networked information systems. This suggests that it is responsible for command and control, information security and dissemination of intelligence. He also said the move would have deep and far-reaching significance for the modernization of the PLA. However, Brendan Mulvaney, director of the U.S. Air Force's Institute for China Aerospace Studies, told Defense News that it was unlikely to be as significant a change as the 2015-2016 reforms. , who overhauled the PLA. The military considers the information domain as important as the traditional four domains of air, land, sea and space. areas. The PLA now has three nascent arms: the Information Support Force, the Cyberspace Force, and the Aerospace Force. It appears that the latter two were existing departments of the SSF that China renamed. After the reshuffle, the new PLA organization includes four services and four arms: the existing services of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the PLA Rocket Force, while that the three arms mentioned above sit alongside a fourth, the existing Joint Logistics Support Force. The Cyberspace Force will take over the responsibilities of the former SSF Network Systems Department, whose mandate was offensive and defensive. cyber operations. Indeed, the Ministry of Defense has described the role of the Cyber ​​Forces as strengthening national border cyber defense, rapidly detecting and countering network intrusions, and maintaining national cyber sovereignty and security. some information. The Aerospace Force will take charge of the Space Systems Department of the SSF, that is, it will supervise space operations and space launches. Wu said the force would enhance the ability to safely enter, exit and openly use space. The ministry said that as circumstances and tasks evolve, we will continue to refine the structure of modern military forces. Xi has repeatedly urged the PLA to do two things: modernize its high-tech combat readiness structure and loyally follow the party's dictates. He has now ordered the Information Support Force to resolutely obey the party's orders and ensure that they remain absolutely in place. faithful, pure and reliable. Gordon Arthur is Asia correspondent for Defense News. After working for 20 years in Hong Kong, he now lives in New Zealand. He has participated in military exercises and defense exhibitions in around 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

