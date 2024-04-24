Jokowi to award medals to son Gibran, son-in-law Bobby and other regional leaders





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”Jokowi“Widodo will award honors to outstanding regional leaders in commemoration of the XXVIII Regional Autonomy Day (Otoda) to be held in Surabaya on Thursday, April 25. “God willing, President Jokowi will present unique medals to mayors, regents and governors for their achievements in their respective regions,” Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi said in a statement on Tuesday. April 23. Eri explained that the medals, Satyalancana Karya Bhakti Praja Nugraha, will be awarded to regional leaders for their exceptional achievements based on the results of the Regional Government Implementation Assessment (EPPD) 2022 on the Regional Government Implementation Report (LPPD) 2021. “For (EPPD) 2023, they (regional heads) will receive a certificate. But those who received a certificate in 2021 will be honored with medals (Satyalancana Karya Bhakti Praja Nugraha),” said Eri. The chairman of the Indonesian Municipal Government Association (Apeksi) revealed that 15 regional heads will receive the Satyalancana Karya Bhakti Praja Nugraha medals, including two governors, six mayors and seven regents. “Praise God, Surabaya will also receive the unique award that no mayor of Surabaya has ever received until now,” he added. Among the regional leaders who will receive the medals are Khofifah Indar Parawansa (Governor of East Java for 2019-2024), Anna Mu'awanah (Regent of Bojonegoro for 2018-2023), Ipuk Fiestiandani Azwar Anas (Regent of Banyuwangi for 2019-present) , as well as Gibran Rakabuming Raka (Mayor of Surakarta since 2021-present) and Bobby Nasution (Mayor of Medan since 2021-present), who are the eldest son and son-in-law of President Jokowi, respectively. In addition to the Satyalancana Karya Bhakti Praja Nugraha Award, the Minister of Interior will present certificates of appreciation to 29 regional governments in Indonesia. SEPTIANA FAUCET Editors Choice: PDIP urges KPU to postpone Prabowo-Gibran's declaration ceremony as president and vice president-elect Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

