Xi chairs symposium on promoting development of China's western region in new era -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on promoting the development of China's western region in the new era in Chongqing municipality, China southwest China, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

CHONGQING, April 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed continued efforts to usher in a new stage in the development of China's western region, featuring well-coordinated environmental conservation, greater opening-up and high-quality development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on promoting the development of China's western region in the new era. .

At the symposium, he called for action to write a new chapter in the development of the western region.

China's western region has made significant progress in eco-environmental conservation and restoration over the past five years, but the region's development still faces difficulties and challenges, Xi noted.

Developing industries that leverage local assets should be the main priority, he said, adding that efforts are needed to adopt a region-specific approach in developing emerging industries and accelerate transformation and modernization industrial in the western region.

Xi stressed the imperative of strengthening the integration between scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, and striving for breakthroughs in a set of core technologies in key areas.

Measures should be taken to accelerate the technological upgrading of traditional industries, advance the renewal of equipment in major industries, and strengthen the competitive advantage of traditional industries, he noted.

Xi emphasized promoting new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions, exploring the development of modern manufacturing industries and emerging strategic industries, and making plans to develop industries of the future in order to fuel new growth engines for the region.

He stressed the importance of high-level ecological protection to support high-quality development, as well as the importance of safeguarding national ecological security.

Vigorous efforts should be made to promote energy saving and carbon emission reduction in traditional sectors, as well as the clean and efficient use of coal, he added.

Xi stressed that it is necessary to boost the development of the western region with greater opening-up and wider opening both within the country and to the outside world.

He said it is imperative to promote the construction of the new Western Land-Sea Corridor and advance the development and opening-up of regions along the corridor to help them deeply integrate into the Belt and Road Initiative. and the Road”.

More should be done to optimize the layout of industrial parks, economic cooperation zones in border areas and cross-border economic cooperation zones, and promote the high-quality development of pilot free trade zones, Xi said. Xi.

He said it is essential to gradually expand institutional openness and foster an internationalized, market-oriented and law-based business environment.

Xi stressed the need to coordinate development and security, and strengthen China's ability to ensure the security of energy and other resources.

He called for efforts to strengthen the capacity of the west-east power transmission program and accelerate the formation of national mineral resource exploitation and processing bases.

He also urged vigorously promoting the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

It is necessary to promote new urbanization and comprehensive rural revitalization in a coordinated manner, as well as safeguard and improve people's well-being during development, Xi stressed.

Xi stressed that it is necessary to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and effectively safeguard ethnic unity and border stability.

He called for actions to help border areas prosper and enrich local residents in the new era, strengthen the construction of infrastructure and public service facilities in border areas, and boost border tourism and travel. other industries.

Li Qiang, Premier, Cai Qi, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier, attended the symposium. They are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Li said the development of the western region should be planned and encouraged during China's modernization process, and targeted measures should be taken in a region- and category-specific manner.

He called for coordinated efforts to defuse debt risks of local governments and ensure stable development, expand opening up both within the country and to the outside world, align the development of the western region with other regional development strategies and involve the western region in the international world. traffic.

Ding demanded continuous measures to prevent and control pollution in a precise, scientific and law-based approach to further improve ecology and environment.

He also called for measures to accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation of economic growth, develop new quality productive forces in a region-specific manner, and work actively but cautiously to reach the peak of carbon dioxide emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

