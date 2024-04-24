Xi: strengthening growth in the western region





President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park on Monday. YUE YUEWEI/XINHUA

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the need to boost high-quality development of China's western region by pursuing higher-level opening-up both internally and externally as the country advances in the modernization of China. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a high-level symposium in southwest China's Chongqing municipality, where he toured inspection from Monday to Tuesday. The western region covers Chongqing, six provinces and five autonomous regions. It covers more than 70 percent of China's land area and is home to nearly a third of the country's population. To promote the region's opening-up, Xi said efforts should be made to accelerate the development of the new international land-sea trade corridor, a major trade channel between China's western region and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The corridor, which reached 490 ports in 120 countries and regions in January, saw its cargo volume increase by 21% year-on-year in 2023, according to official data. Xi also called on the region to better integrate with the Belt and Road Initiative, promote high-quality development of pilot free trade zones, and deepen practical cooperation with southern regions. , from the north and northeast of the country. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made more than 30 fact-finding trips to the western region, providing advice and drawing a blueprint for the region's development in the new era. Official statistics show the region's GDP reached 26.9 trillion yuan ($3.71 trillion) last year, with an average annual growth rate of 4.9 percent over the past five years. Xi said that although the region has made significant progress in ecological protection, economic opening-up, infrastructure and people's livelihoods over the past five years, it still faces difficulties and to challenges that remain unresolved. He urged the region to focus on its competitive local industries, develop emerging sectors suited to local conditions, and accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading. The region should accelerate the upgrading of traditional competitive industries, develop tourism and other service sectors as pillar industries, and explore the development of modern manufacturing industries and emerging strategic industries, he said. . Xi stressed the importance of building a strong national ecological security shield in the western region, as the region is of significant strategic importance in safeguarding national ecological security. Since the implementation of the Western Region Large-Scale Development Strategy in 2000, more than 21.3 million hectares of agricultural land have been converted to forests or grasslands. The region is also home to Sanjiangyuan National Park and Giant Panda National Park. Xi said it is necessary to work to optimize the development and protection of the country's land resources, adopt a stronger regional approach to environmental management, and accelerate the implementation of major projects to protect and restore key ecosystems. The president also urged the region to accelerate the construction of a new energy system and establish a number of important national energy bases, to strengthen security and ensure capabilities in energy resources and other key areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202404/24/WS66283c76a31082fc043c3946.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos