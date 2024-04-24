Politics
The Church of England has failed on gender | Alan Breck
TTwo years ago, a number of Church of England leaders, including the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying: “To be trans is to enter into a sacred journey to become whole.” This view concisely summarizes an earlier document produced by the Church of England Education Office entitled 'Valuing All God's Children' which provides guidance for Church of England schools who seek to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.
However, we could consider this to be a laudable objective. Bullying is unpleasant and distressing for the bullied child, although it also often reveals difficulties, whether at home or elsewhere, for the bully as well.
However, this is not advice aimed simply at eradicating and preventing harassment. In fact, it feels like it's not really bullying at all. It is, in the foreword of the current Archbishop of Canterbury, an “orientation [that will] helping schools offer the Christian message of love, joy and celebration of our humanity without exception or exclusion.” Additionally, the summary states the desire that “each student realizes his or her potential in all aspects of his or her personality: physically, academically, socially, morally, and spiritually…so that…all may flourish and have abundant lives.” It is the language of affirmation and confirmation, which is of a completely different kind.
Now, on one level, I'm all for that; sounds great, kids should be affirmed and encouraged, right? However, as with all such things, once we move below the big statements and get into the details, we start to encounter some challenges. My first check is when I see transphobia disappearing alongside homophobia and biphobia. So the CofE education department seems to have simply accepted the lie that it's basically Section 8 and the 1980s, but this time for trans people. The L, G and B are for cover, nothing more. In my opinion, there is a world of difference between someone who comes out as gay at 16 and is supported through what can be a difficult time, and someone who is encouraged to believe they were born in the wrong body, and that's where the advice starts to fall apart.
Because even if a child has a belief that in order to realize their potential they must be recognized as a different gender than the one they were born with, and that they must also be put on puberty blockers or some other form of medication and finally If you wish to move forward with “bottom” or “top” surgery – while still in secondary school – then, in my opinion, these glorious, Elysian and heroic goals of the Department of Church of England Education are not worth the paper they are written on. For what? Because they failed in their fundamental duty to protect the children in their care from dark, heinous and corrupt claims.
Ah, the appropriately serious and slightly condescending response will come, but these are complicated situations. The advice is full of phrases like “there is a need for wisdom and sensitivity”, but almost every time there is a slight pause, very quickly the phrase follows “but it is important to question every allusion to HBT”. bullying” and off we go. This argument has surely been overstated, and even more so when it is said that “no school can proudly claim to be a safe, loving and protective institution while members of the school community suffer and are made unhappy by bullying.”
Maybe I'm wrong, but I feel like a lot of the wording on this… actually sets up institutions to fail.
Now, I would argue that the job of a school is to effectively prepare the child for adulthood and provide them with the skills needed to succeed in life, not to provide an alternative to family work. Jonathan Haidt has written extensively on this topic and how the desire to create “safe, loving, protective institutions” does children a disservice in the long run. Of course, bullying is nasty and vicious and no school worth its salt will let it continue unchecked, and rightly so. However, the emotional imbalance seems absent in the statement; it seems to go too far, too high and will invariably fail. Maybe I'm wrong, but I feel like a lot of the wording on this – while superficially seen as a positive thing – actually sets institutions up for failure, meaning that They and the poor souls who work or study there need to be “educated” more. It's not designed to really reach an end point.
This direction, you may be surprised to read, was funded by Stonewall and, as such, bears all the marks of the madness that seems to have infected our institutions from the mid-2010s to the present day. I write “today” because, fortunately, an adult seems to have entered the discussion, done some research, reached some thoughtful conclusions, and said, “I'm not sure this is as simple as we claim it.” being achieved by bodies like the Church of England Education Office and others seem to be lacking.
This essay will not be able to go into the nuances of the Cass report, but what is clear is that it should at least act as a firebreak and encourage further research, rather than mere slogans of affirmation. .
What interests me, however, are the implications that arise from the advice offered by the Church of England Education Office and, indeed, within large parts of the Church of England itself , and I expect that there will be significant accountability for the Office, the Diocesan Education Councils, the Multi-Academy Trusts, the schools and teachers who have unambiguously promoted the idea that “the compassionate acceptance” is the way to go.
We are already seeing rumblings in the distance, writes Anna Fazackerley in the Guardian Last week it was highlighted that schools which used a 'trans inclusion school toolkit' produced by Brighton and Hove council may well have breached equality and human rights legislation. 'man. It is interesting to note that the wording and conclusions of the CofE and the Brighton and Hove Council guidance are not very different – and although history may refer to this period as one where some sort of madness broke out is gripping Western society – driven by social media, the fragmentation of families and communities, COVID and all the rest – I doubt he will welcome institutions that might have been expected to say “wait a minute, let’s look at this more closely”.
How many children are likely to look back and say in court: “I was a child, I didn't know what I was doing, my hormones just went off like a little nuclear device and you, the school , encouraged me into a delirium.” that I was the wrong sex. I will never be able to have my own children.” Behind all the good-sounding phrases and words about fulfillment, joy and fulfillment lies a huge, dirty lie and it is a tragedy that the Church of all places has been so complicit in it.
