(LONDON) The United Kingdom on Tuesday approved a controversial law allowing the government to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, with deportation flights expected to begin this summer.

The so-called Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was passed early in the morning by the British Parliament after almost eight hours of debate overnight, paving the way for royal assent and legislation . The legislation, which aims to deter migrants from entering the UK illegally via small boats in the hope of claiming asylum once they arrive on land, had been stalled in Parliament for two months as lawmakers in both houses repeatedly proposed and rejected amendments.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who described the bill as historic, promised that the first flights deporting illegal migrants to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed, would take off within 10 to 12 weeks.

We introduced the Rwandan bill to deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs who exploit them, Sunak said in a statement on Tuesday. Passing this bill will allow us to do that and will make it very clear that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay. I am convinced that nothing will stop us from achieving this and saving lives.

Rwanda is happy with the approval of the bill by the British Parliament and looks[s] looking forward to welcoming those relocated to Kigali, according to Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

This does not change what we have always known to be true: we have worked hard over the past 30 years to make Rwanda a safe and secure country for Rwandans and non-Rwandans, Makolo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The idea was first proposed in 2022 by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who signed a multimillion-dollar partnership with the Rwandan government, introducing the idea of ​​ensuring that illegal migrants whose asylum applications deemed inadmissible by the United Kingdom are flown to Rwanda. But the UK Supreme Court blocked the deportation flights last November, ruling the scheme illegal because the government could not guarantee the safety of those transferred to Rwanda.

In response, the UK signed a new treaty with Rwanda that strengthened migrant protections, then last December proposed current legislation, which declares the East African country a safe country for asylum seekers.

Senior United Nations officials issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling on the UK to reconsider its plan, which they said would have a harmful impact on human rights and refugee protection.

The new legislation marks a further step away from the UK's long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in contravention of the Refugee Convention, said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for the refugees. Refugee protection requires that all countries, not just neighboring crisis zones, meet their obligations. This arrangement aims to shift responsibility for refugee protection, thereby undermining international cooperation and setting a worrying global precedent.

By shifting responsibility for refugees, reducing the ability of UK courts to review deportation decisions, restricting access to legal remedies in the UK and limiting the scope of domestic and international human rights protections For a specific group of people, this new legislation seriously undermines the rule of law in the United Kingdom and sets a perilous precedent globally, added Volker Trk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. It is essential, for the protection of the human rights and dignity of refugees and migrants seeking protection, that all returns from the UK are carried out after assessing their specific individual circumstances, in strict compliance with international law human rights and refugee law.

Just hours after the approval of the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, French authorities announced on Tuesday that five people, including a child, had died while trying to cross the English Channel from France and the United Kingdom.

The British government is prepared to face a range of legal challenges against the new policy that could arise, according to the British minister of state for tackling illegal immigration, Michael Tomlinson.

We need to get the flights off the ground, and that's when we'll see the deterrent effect happening, Tomlinson told BBC News on Tuesday.

