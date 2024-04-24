Main events of April 24: PM Modi's LS rally in Bhopal, Amit Shah in Goa, second test flight of Gaganyaan, and more

Main events of the day: India is all set to witness various political, legal, scientific and financial events including Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha election campaign in Bhopal, Amit Shah's election rally in Goa, the second test flight of the ISRO's Gaganyaan mission and ED's response to Arvind Kejriwal's appeal today, April 24. Take a look at the day's main events in detail below,

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address two public rallies in Sagar and Betul Lok Sabha constituencies as well as a roadshow in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

– Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Chikkamagaluru and participate in Hubballi road show. Apart from Karnataka, Shah will also address a public rally in Goa for the Lok Sabha elections.

– Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch campaigning from Hinjili headquarters for the assembly elections today, Wednesday.

– Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will take part in a roadshow in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency. He will also address public meetings in Madikeri and Malpe of Udupi district.

– Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address an election rally in Hanamkonda on April 24 for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases.

– The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set for its second test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on April 24, 2024.

– The Supreme Court of India has asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked to excise politics.

– The Supreme Court will today pronounce the verdict on petitions seeking comprehensive cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin his visit to China on April 24.

– The National Stock Exchange will launch derivatives contracts for its widely followed Nifty Next 50 index on Wednesday, April 24.

– Bajaj Housing Finance board will meet on April 24 to discuss the mandatory registration requirement.

– BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate M Madhavi Latha is expected to submit her nomination in today's general elections.

– The Election Commission of India has announced re-polls at eight polling stations in four Assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh.

– The Supreme Court of India today asked the National Medical Commission to share details of stipends paid to medical interns, residents.

– Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will attend the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar awards ceremony today.

Published: April 24, 2024, 06:46 IST

