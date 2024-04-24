Jokowi confirms he will not form transition team for Prabowo-Gibran





TANGERANG, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said he and his team didn't train him transition team prepare the change of government in favor of the President and Vice-President-elect resulting from the 2024 presidential election, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. According to the President, he and the current government are only preparing for the change of government to go smoothly and smoothly. So that Prabowo and Gibran can work immediately after being sworn in as President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for 2024-2029 on October 20. “Endak, endak, endak (there is no transition team). We are preparing for a smooth and smooth transition so that the President and Vice President-elect can work immediately after their inauguration. This is also requested of the president and the vice president-elect, vice president-elect,” said. Jokowi at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday (24/4/2024). Also read: Said to no longer be a PDI-P executive, Jokowi: Yes, thank you On this occasion, the Head of State also sent responses and messages to the President and Vice President elected during the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. President Jokowi requested that Prabowo and Gibran immediately prepare to work immediately after being sworn in as President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029. “Yes, these stages of the process are almost all completed. The Constitutional Court has done so, we must respect the decision of the Constitutional Court as a final and binding decision. Then today the KPU also determined (the president and the vice president to be elected)”, he said. “What does this mean? The president and vice president-elect must prepare for the plans they campaigned for, immediately get to work after the inauguration,” Jokowi continued. Also read: Message from Jokowi to Prabowo-Gibran: Prepare yourself, work immediately after the inauguration… It is known that the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) nominated presidential and vice-presidential candidate (capres-cawapres) number 2, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming, as president and vice-president-elect following the presidential election of 2024. Wednesday. The determination begins at 10:00 WIB. Prabowo and Gibran were named Indonesia's next leaders after the Constitutional Court rejected the request to challenge the 2024 presidential election results submitted by vice-presidential candidates Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. This decision was read by Chief Constitutional Justice Suhartoyo during the decision hearing for case number 1/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024 at MK Building, Jakarta, Monday (22/4/2024). Previously, based on RI KPU Decree Number 360 of 2024, Ganjar-Mahfud was only able to collect 27,040,878 votes, or approximately 16.47 percent of all valid national votes. Both men are far behind Prabowo-Gibran who won 96,214,691 votes, or about 58.58 percent of all valid national votes. Meanwhile, Anies-Muhaimin received 40,971,906 votes, approximately 24.95 percent of all valid national votes.

