Complaints filed against PM Modi for hate speech | Counter currents

Politics
*Complaint filed with Rajasthan CEO, demanding action against BJP star campaigner Shri Narendra Modi's Banswara hate speech*
*Individual complaint filed for registration of FIR with Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph. The letter has been forwarded to the Banswara SP for necessary action*.
The Rajasthan Election Watch and the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), late in the evening of Monday 22sd In April 2024, a complaint was filed with the state's Chief Electoral Officer, seeking immediate and strict action against Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for delivering a speech communal hatred in Banswara, Rajasthan, in April. December 21, 2024, and violating the Model Code of Conduct and Sections 123(3) and (3A), 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Kavita Srivastava of PUCL and Mukesh Goswami of Rajasthan Election Monitoring met with the OSD CEO. , Mr. Suresh Chand, RAS, who received our application.
It has been argued that the content of the hate speech uttered by Shri Narendra Modi is not only false but is calculated to promote hatred and enmity on the basis of religion and community, discord and sentiments of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious groups. and communities. Moreover, the speech was delivered at an election rally to secure the votes of citizens on communal lines.
It was also added that this speech clearly constitutes acts detrimental to the maintenance of peace and harmony among different religious groups in Rajasthan and the country as a whole. Similarly, it is also to be noted that Shri Narendra Modi's speech constitutes a deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious sentiments and add insults or attempt to insult religion and religious beliefs. In a way, Shri Modi's speech incites Hindus to attack Muslims by calling them infiltrators.
Therefore, action was sought under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against Shri Narendra Modi and BJP candidates Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Dr Manna Lal Rawat, for the hate speech made during the Vijay Shankhnaad Sabha held on April 21, 2024. in Banswara, Rajasthan.
They also urged to take cognizance of the violation of Sections 123(3), 123(3A) and Section 125 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 and Rules 1 and 3 of the Model code of conduct and that strict measures are taken. action including but not limited to disqualification of Shri Narendra Modi and candidates Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Dr Manna Lal Rawat and issuance of prohibitory orders against their campaign.
Criminal action has also been sought against Sabha organizers CP Joshi, BJP state president and other BJP members who were present or involved in the meeting.
Complaint lodged against Narendra Modi in Jaipur
A complaint was lodged with Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph in this regard by Kavita Srivastava and Bhanwar Meghwanshi regarding the hate speech made in Banswara on April 21.st by Shri Narendra Modi, star BJP activist. The police commissioner showed reluctance to register an FIR, arguing that he did not have jurisdiction over an alleged crime that occurred in Banswara. We insisted that a zero count FIR could be lodged and it was also pointed out that sections 153 (A), 295 (A) and 505 IPC do not require any jurisdiction. The Commissioner of Police, however, agreed to forward the FIR to the Banswara SP, which was done today (see letter attached).
According to the complaint filed by the two, the Prime Minister was campaigning in Banswara for BJP candidates Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Dr Manna Lal Rawat and the contents of his public speech in the Vijay Shankhnaad Sabha. it wasn't all fake, but was deliberately designed to promote hatred and enmity for religious reasons. He incited Hindus to attack Muslims by calling them infiltrators and alleging that the Congress was planning to seize property and assets of Hindus and distribute them to Muslims. In his speech, Modi instigated the audience by prodding them with questions like whether such an act of extortion of gold and removal of mangal sutra from (Hindu) women would be acceptable to them?. He repeatedly said that he had come to inform them, when in reality he implied that he had come to warn them of the dire consequences if his party did not come to power.
The complaint states that the hate speech was widely disseminated and covered in the media and that having been uttered by the highest office in the country, it is bound to have serious and lasting consequences, in addition to influencing the elections on lines of division and community. He therefore urges that concrete measures be taken to ensure that no such attempt occurs in the future.
The PUCL and Rajasthan Election Monitoring will pursue the matter in the ECI and similarly, the FIR will also be pursued by the complainants.
We are,
PUCL : Kavita Srivastava, V Suresh, Bhanwar Meghwanshi and Anant Bhatnagar &
Monitoring elections in Rajasthan : Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey, Mukesh Goswami, Kamal Tak, Sarfaraz Sheikh
Sources
2/ https://countercurrents.org/2024/04/complaints-filed-against-pm-modi-for-hate-speech/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
