Sunak promises to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an extra $75 billion in defense spending over the next six years to put Britain's arms industry on a war footing against threats from an axis of authoritarian states including Russia and Russia. China.

He said the UK would spend 2.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by 2030 as the world was the most dangerous it had been since the end of the Cold War.

It reaffirms commitment to a target set by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 and strengthens Mr Sunak's stance on the defense budget.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared alongside Natos Jens Stoltenberg to pledge spending on a military base in Warsaw (Alastair Grant/PA)

Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt previously said the 2.5% target would only be achieved when economic conditions allowed.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are under increasing pressure to increase spending from some Tories, including former prime minister Liz Truss, who pushed for a 3% pledge at a time when Vladimir's Russia Putin is waging a war against a European neighbor.

Mr Sunak said: “In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent.

As our adversaries line up, we must do more to defend our country, our interests and our values.

Announcing the engagement at a military base in Warsaw, Mr Sunak warned of the threats facing the world from the axis of authoritarian states with different values ​​from ours, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Poland's Donald Tusk and Natos Jens Stoltenberg at the Armored Brigade barracks in Warsaw (Alistair Grant/PA)

The danger they pose is not new, but what is new is that these countries or their proxies are causing more instability, more quickly and in more places at once.

And they are increasingly acting together, making common cause to try to reshape the world order.

The pledge to increase defense spending, made alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a military base in Ukraine's neighboring Poland, was clearly aimed at encouraging other European allies to follow suit .

Former US President Donald Trump sharply criticized European NATO members' failure to pay their dues while he was in the White House, and the prospect of his return could spark uncertainty over the future of the alliance.

Mr Sunak said: “We cannot continue to expect America to pay any price or bear any burden if we ourselves are not prepared to make greater sacrifices for our own security.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said more allies were increasing their spending (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Mr. Stoltenberg said: “The criticism we heard from the United States, not only from former President Donald Trump but also from others, was not primarily aimed at America's allies. NATO.

This is a criticism of NATO allies who do not spend enough on NATO.

This is changing.

Learning from the war in Ukraine, the government has pledged an additional $10 billion over the next 10 years to ensure the army does not run out of ammunition and missiles.

This is almost double current UK spending on munitions production and will focus on capabilities such as air defense missiles, anti-armor munitions and 155mm artillery shells.

Mr Sunak said: “We will put the UK's defense industry on a war footing.

Downing Street suggested that contrary to the 2.5% ambition set out by Mr Johnson, the current Prime Minister had presented a plan funded entirely with defense money coming from civil service job cuts in Whitehall and a reorientation of research and development budgets towards defense. .

The increase in defense spending will also include the commitment to maintain funding for Ukraine at current levels and will also help reach 2.5%, as the Prime Minister believes that supporting Ukraine is supporting the Kingdom -United, said a spokesperson for number 10.

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said Labor wanted to see a fully funded plan reach 2.5%, but the Conservatives have shown time and time again that they cannot be trusted on defense.

The British public will judge ministers by what they do, not what they say. Since 2010, the Conservatives have wasted more than €15 billion on mismanaged defense procurement, reduced the army to its smallest size since Napoleon, missed their recruitment targets every year and let morale plummet at record levels.

During his two-day trip to Poland and Germany, Mr Sunak also pledged an additional €500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

After talks with Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Mr Sunak said the UK and Poland would call on all our partners to think again about what more they can do to support kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Across Europe, I believe Poland and the UK are part of a growing wave of countries taking greater responsibility for our collective security, Mr Sunak said.

He also said the two countries would strengthen cooperation on the crucial issue of air defense and that RAF Typhoons would be deployed to help monitor Polish skies next year.