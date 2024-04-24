Politics
Sunak promises to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an extra $75 billion in defense spending over the next six years to put Britain's arms industry on a war footing against threats from an axis of authoritarian states including Russia and Russia. China.
He said the UK would spend 2.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by 2030 as the world was the most dangerous it had been since the end of the Cold War.
It reaffirms commitment to a target set by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 and strengthens Mr Sunak's stance on the defense budget.
Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt previously said the 2.5% target would only be achieved when economic conditions allowed.
Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are under increasing pressure to increase spending from some Tories, including former prime minister Liz Truss, who pushed for a 3% pledge at a time when Vladimir's Russia Putin is waging a war against a European neighbor.
Mr Sunak said: “In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent.
As our adversaries line up, we must do more to defend our country, our interests and our values.
Announcing the engagement at a military base in Warsaw, Mr Sunak warned of the threats facing the world from the axis of authoritarian states with different values from ours, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.
The danger they pose is not new, but what is new is that these countries or their proxies are causing more instability, more quickly and in more places at once.
And they are increasingly acting together, making common cause to try to reshape the world order.
The pledge to increase defense spending, made alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a military base in Ukraine's neighboring Poland, was clearly aimed at encouraging other European allies to follow suit .
Former US President Donald Trump sharply criticized European NATO members' failure to pay their dues while he was in the White House, and the prospect of his return could spark uncertainty over the future of the alliance.
Mr Sunak said: “We cannot continue to expect America to pay any price or bear any burden if we ourselves are not prepared to make greater sacrifices for our own security.
Mr. Stoltenberg said: “The criticism we heard from the United States, not only from former President Donald Trump but also from others, was not primarily aimed at America's allies. NATO.
This is a criticism of NATO allies who do not spend enough on NATO.
This is changing.
Learning from the war in Ukraine, the government has pledged an additional $10 billion over the next 10 years to ensure the army does not run out of ammunition and missiles.
This is almost double current UK spending on munitions production and will focus on capabilities such as air defense missiles, anti-armor munitions and 155mm artillery shells.
Mr Sunak said: “We will put the UK's defense industry on a war footing.
Downing Street suggested that contrary to the 2.5% ambition set out by Mr Johnson, the current Prime Minister had presented a plan funded entirely with defense money coming from civil service job cuts in Whitehall and a reorientation of research and development budgets towards defense. .
The increase in defense spending will also include the commitment to maintain funding for Ukraine at current levels and will also help reach 2.5%, as the Prime Minister believes that supporting Ukraine is supporting the Kingdom -United, said a spokesperson for number 10.
Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said Labor wanted to see a fully funded plan reach 2.5%, but the Conservatives have shown time and time again that they cannot be trusted on defense.
The British public will judge ministers by what they do, not what they say. Since 2010, the Conservatives have wasted more than €15 billion on mismanaged defense procurement, reduced the army to its smallest size since Napoleon, missed their recruitment targets every year and let morale plummet at record levels.
During his two-day trip to Poland and Germany, Mr Sunak also pledged an additional €500 million in military aid to Ukraine.
After talks with Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Mr Sunak said the UK and Poland would call on all our partners to think again about what more they can do to support kyiv in its fight against Russia.
Across Europe, I believe Poland and the UK are part of a growing wave of countries taking greater responsibility for our collective security, Mr Sunak said.
He also said the two countries would strengthen cooperation on the crucial issue of air defense and that RAF Typhoons would be deployed to help monitor Polish skies next year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/uk-news/2024/04/23/sunak-promises-to-increase-defence-spending-to-25-of-gdp-by-2030/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PTI denies 'secret talks' with establishment – Pakistan
- Sunak promises to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030
- David Carle returns; Named head coach of the 2025 U.S. Junior National Team
- Loro Piana's continued refinement is revealed in its jewelry line
- Larry Nassar: US Department of Justice to pay $138 million to abuse survivors | BBC News
- Complaints filed against PM Modi for hate speech | Counter currents
- New US military aid package for Ukraine expected to amount to around $1 billion
- Women's tennis wins individual awards on the 2024 Sun Belt All-Conference Teams
- 10 Comfy Dresses Under $25 From Amazon to Stock Your Wardrobe
- The palace has released a new photo of Prince Louis in an unusual way
- Iraq and Turkey sign more than 24 agreements
- Jokowi confirms he will not form transition team for Prabowo-Gibran