PTI denies 'secret talks' with establishment – ​​Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Dismissing speculations of secret talks with the establishment, PTI president Barrister Gohar Khan on Tuesday made it clear that the party was neither interested nor in talks with anyone.

Today, I asked the party's founding president Imran Khan whether any institutions had contacted him for the talks? Imran Khan has clearly stated that no one has contacted him, Mr Gohar said while speaking to the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

He said no one had contacted him for dialogue and he had not received any messages from anyone.

The same goes for the leadership of the other party. Even if we receive a message from anyone for dialogues, we will inform the media, he said.

Demands that Bushra Bibi be transferred to Shaukat Khanum Hospital immediately

He made it clear that whenever the PTI is interested in dialogues, they will be held openly and the media will be informed about it.

Replying to a question, he said Mr Khan did not believe in power sharing and would not make any alliance with any party that stole the PTI's mandate. However, he said, the party would continue its efforts and struggle for the rights of the people of Pakistan.

Health of Bushra Bibis

Expressing serious concerns over the health of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a team of doctors with an ambulance visited Banigala overnight to examine her, the leadership of the PTI warned on Tuesday that the leaders would be held accountable if anything happened. to her.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI leaders warned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the prison superintendent and other authorities would be held responsible if anything happened to Ms Bibi, alleging that the current regime had crossed all boundaries of fascism and inhumane acts.

Accompanied by PTI Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand, Naeem Haider Panjutha and party women's wing president Kanwal Shauzab, Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan demanded that Mr Khan's wife be immediately transferred to Shaukat Khanum Hospital and treated by doctors of her and her husband's choice.

PTI Senator Mohmand questioned the credibility of Bushra Bibi's medical evaluation reports, alleging that her medical examination was delayed by two months. He said if the tests were not carried out within a specific time frame, their results could be different.

He said if Ms Bibi was allowed to undergo medical examinations when she complained of a deterioration in her health, only then could they accept the test results, adding that she needed a clinical assessment because here the medical examination revealed that his stomach layer was inflamed and his digestive tract was damaged. .

This was the reason why doctors suggested a better diet for him and hence risks of poisoning could not be ruled out, he claimed.

Mr. Hasan alleged that all state institutions have seriously failed in their legal and constitutional obligations. He said the inaction and silence of the Chief Justice on human rights violations in the country has raised many eyebrows.

Mr Panjutha said Ms Bibi had no health problems before her detention and the matter of her medical examination had been delayed for two months with malicious intent.

Ms. Shauzab said that after the regime change conspiracy, a new but alarming tradition had emerged in the country specifically targeting women.

Published in Dawn, April 24, 2024

