Pakistan: Medical team advises 'gastroenterological examination' for Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 24: A three-member medical team of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has recommended a “gastroenterological examination” for Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan , following a medical examination. conducted at his Bani Gala residence, Geo News reported.

The team, comprising Dr Bushra Liaquat, Dr Hira and Dr Sidra, including a cardiologist, visited Bibi after she complained of acidity and chest pain.

During the examination, the team advised Bibi to make changes to her diet and lifestyle. The medical evaluation lasted at least 75 minutes and doctors recommended a “gastroenterological exam” to assess for any underlying gastrointestinal issues, as reported by Geo News.

Last week, Bibi underwent a comprehensive medical assessment at a private hospital in Islamabad, under the supervision of Khan's family doctor, Dr Asim Yousuf. Although she stayed in the hospital for six hours and underwent diagnostic tests such as an endoscopy, ultrasound, echo and ECG, she refused to undergo a blood test and did not did not provide a blood sample.

Despite refusing to submit to a blood test, hospital sources indicated that all medical reports cleared Bibi, with doctors only diagnosing a minor gastric problem. Dr Yousuf was present during the check-up, supervising the assessment.

Bibi's residence in Bani Gala is currently operating as a secondary prison, following legal proceedings involving the former prime minister's wife. The medical team's visit to his residence took place Monday evening at 11 p.m., in response to their concerns about his state of health.

The recommendation for a “gastroenterological exam” underscores the medical team's attention to potential gastrointestinal issues, which aligns with Bibi's complaints of acidity and chest pain. As she plans to adjust her diet and lifestyle, Bibi continues to undergo medical evaluations to ensure her well-being, Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is serving a prison sentence, was fed food laced with “toilet cleaner.” The Islamabad accountability court ordered a medical examination, during which doctors gave Bushra Bibi a health certificate, Geo News also reported.

The medical examination was conducted in the presence of the trusted family doctor of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

During her examination, the former first lady stayed for six hours at a private hospital in Islamabad for diagnostic tests, including an endoscopy.

